Wizarding fans get their first glimpse of the famous scar in the opening minutes of the new "Harry Potter" movie during a special midnight showing at the Jordan Commons on Friday, Nov. 16, 2001.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 16, 2001, the first film in the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” — or in the U.S., “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” — debuted in theaters around the world.

Ahh, Harry Potter. The child wizard. Over the next 10 years, fans waited, then watched all eight movies, and debated them. We stayed up for midnight showings. Halloween costumes reflected the impact.

Now, more than 20 years after the fact, most of the world has become acquainted with J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” book series, the blockbuster movies, the inevitable controversies, the spinoffs.

We’ve seen the young actors become adults. But no matter how old fans have become, they still love Harry, Ron, Hermione and the others.

From left to right; Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, with author JK Rowling, at back, arrive for the world film premiere of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," at the Odeon, Leicester Square in London, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2001. (AP Photo/PA, William Conran) UNITED KINGDOM OUT: MAGAZINES OUT: NO SALES: | WILLIAM CONRAN, PA

To put things in perspective, Americans were still reeling from 9/11. The 2002 Winter Olympics were still a few months away. Utahns embraced the books, the movies and the series.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives on the “Harry Potter” era, and what we remember:

