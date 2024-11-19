A traveler walks into one of the new screening machines at the Salt Lake International Airport, on Tuesday Nov. 19, 2024.

Salt Lake International Airport is gearing up for busy holiday travel, anticipating screening more than 200,000 people during the holiday season, officials said Tuesday. In preparation, TSA is encouraging travelers to arrive early, review the list of prohibited items, and ensure they are familiar with the latest security procedures to help ease the screening process.

And there are some new enhancements, TSA officials said.

At press conference Tuesday at Salt Lake City International Airport, Lorie Dankers, TSA’s Pacific spokesperson, shared insights into how the agency is preparing for the upcoming Thanksgiving travel rush.

Airport unveils enhanced security technologies

TSA has installed three new body scanners at Salt Lake City International Airport, featuring an open design and flat panel where passengers are screened with their hands at their sides to test for potential security threats.

The new body scanners contain a dual-monitor screening process, where one monitor displays a standardized image of the passenger, highlighting areas where further checks might be needed, while the second monitor allows TSA officers to continue screening other travelers simultaneously.

The body scanners’ space provides easy access for wheelchair accessibility, ensuring that passengers with mobility challenges can navigate the screening process comfortably and efficiently.

Other technological advancements designed to improve security and efficiency include next-generation credential authentication, the latest technology used to verify and identify travelers prior to their security screening. Here, your license is scanned, and a real-time photo is taken to confirm a match, verifying you as a traveler without the need to present a boarding pass.

Another option to confirm identification is accessing the GET Mobile ID app. Through the Mobile ID app, you can scan your identification straight from your phone.

Travelers scan their bags as walk into new screening machines at the Salt Lake International Airport, on Tuesday Nov. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Thanksgiving travel rush information

The official Thanksgiving travel rush begins on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and runs through Monday, Dec. 2. Here is was upcoming passengers need to know:

According to the TSA press release, the busiest travel days at Salt Lake City International Airport during the Thanksgiving travel rush “are projected to be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and Sunday and Monday following the holiday.”

The busiest times to arrive at Salt Lake City International Airport’s security checkpoint are between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., as well as 1 p.m. to 4 p.m, according to press release.

“Nationwide, TSA projects it will screen 18.3 million passengers during that same seven-day period, and that’s a 6% increase over what we saw last year,” Dankers said.

A traveler presents thier driver license at Salt Lake International Airport, new body screening machines are now open and running, on Tuesday Nov. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Travel tips

“Unpack your bag before you pack it,” Dankers said. You want to make sure there is nothing in your bag that can get you flagged at the security checkpoint.

Be respectful and listen to TSA officers.

If you are enrolled in TSA pre-check, you need to confirm that it is included on your boarding pass with your airline reservation. Families with individuals 17 and under can also travel in the TSA pre-check line, provided they are on the same itinerary

Traveling with holiday foods: “Make sure you know whether your food is considered a solid or whether it is considered a liquid,” she said. If it is a liquid, it must be under 3.4 ounces.

For first time flyers or any passengers can request support if needed. According to the press release, “Travelers or families of passengers who need assistance may call the TSA Cares helpline toll-free at 855-787-2227″ 72 hours before their flight.

If you have any questions about what items can or cannot go through the security checkpoint, you can use these resources:

What can I bring: TSA’s website.

Twitter: @AskTSA.

Facebook Messenger: www.fb.com/AskTSA

Apple Business Chat: AskTSA

Text Message: Text “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872)

Weather causes delays

“Any type of weather that anywhere across the country actually impacts operations everywhere,” Dankers said.

