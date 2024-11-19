Brandy Vega, founder of Promise2Live, poses with “pocket hug” coins at the Vega Media Studios in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Vega started Promise2Live after nearly losing her 14-year-old daughter to suicide in 2021. This year Promise2Live is encouraging Utahns with “pocket hug” coins, to hug folks who may feel lonely.

There is not much emotionally that a hug cannot fix, especially when you have not had one in a while.

A hug can tell someone you are excited to see them. It can tell someone they can count on you. They can also show someone, "Hey, good game."

In every case, a hug tells someone you care about them, that you love them — a message not everyone receives during the holiday season.

It's for this reason that Brandy Vega, founder of the nonprofit Good Deed Revolution, is calling on Utahns to collectively give a total of 50,000 hugs between now and Dec. 31 in a first-time campaign, "Hugs for the Holidays."

"We know this is a tough time of year for everyone. And with the epidemic of loneliness, I wanted to do something," Vega said. "There's something truly magical about hugs. Some of us take them for granted. It's good to get the community involved in doing good."

Vega is all too aware of the importance of checking in with others. In 2021, her then-14-year-old daughter nearly died from a suicide attempt. Upon her survival, Vega promised God that she would do something to spread some good in the world.

Her nonprofit has a Promise2Live campaign, where residents agree to tell someone — the police, a therapist, a friend, a 988 (the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline) call, for example — that they are thinking about suicide. The person who makes this agreement also promises to get at least two other people to do the same.

Hugs for the Holidays is a response to the fact that many people feel lonely, depressed and often suicidal during the holiday season. Maybe someone does not have a relationship with their family, or they live far away. Vega's husband, Adam Fisher, points out the holidays can also be a reminder of what someone is lacking.

"The holidays can be lonely, so it can be hard for some people this time of year," he said. "A hug is the most important way to connect. A hug can bring unity, love and, with the Christmas spirit, there can be more of that."

Brandy Vega, founder of Promise2Live, poses for a portrait on the set of the Promise2Live TV show at Vega Media Studios in Salt Lake City on Monday. Vega started Promise2Live after nearly losing her 14-year-old daughter to suicide in 2021. This year, Promise2Live is encouraging Utahns with “pocket hug” coins, to hug folks who may feel lonely. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Hugs for the Holidays works with folks reaching out to Vega and to get what is needed. Along with the physical hug, you may want to write a small note to give along with the hug or in place of one. There are also coins called Pocket Hugs that have words of encouragement as well as the 988 Lifeline.

Huggers are welcome to hug who they want — with permission — and Fisher encourages others to follow what he does: Let go when the other person lets go. Organizers also promote hugs for people who may be at risk of being lonely: seniors, veterans, people of color, law enforcement and first responders.

Vega believes 50,000 people can receive a hug in the next few weeks. She's already been a part of a campaign that hugged an equal number earlier this year. There is also a community day of hugging scheduled for Dec. 14, where everyone everywhere will be asked to hug — again, with permission — those who need a hug.

Remember, the hugs are fun and nice for many, but there are also desperately needed by those who have not had one in years or decades. Those who do not believe they are important enough to live need to be reminded they are vital to their community, Fisher and Vega believe. A hug is just a first step.

"This is one way to give hope. Suicide is a growing for issue for everyone ... for people from 80 years old to 8," Vega said. "We'd like to see people do Hugs for the Holidays every year all over the world! I'm so grateful that I got a second chance (with her daughter). We need to continue to let people know they are seen."

