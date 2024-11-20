KEY POINTS District's school governance practices being blamed for daily bus delays for scores of West High students.

Legislative audit report argues that shared governance also limits school principals' abilities to effectively lead their schools.

Salt Lake City School District leaders say the school governance issue will be addressed by school board.

Every day during the 2024 school year, about 165 West High School students exited the school with the closing bell, made their way to the school bus pick-up zone — and then waited 30 minutes for the bus to arrive and take them home.

A mere inconvenience? Not when you do the math. Over the course of the academic year, those daily half-hour school bus delays exacted 69 total hours of wait time, according to a report shared Tuesday with the Legislative Audit Subcommittee.

Staffers from the Office of the Legislative Auditor General concluded in their report that the Salt Lake City School District’s Shared governance policy was a key factor in the West High bus delays.

“Based on conversations with district staff and administrators as well as data reviewed, shared governance and confusion about shared governance have contributed to decisions that negatively impacted students in several key areas,” the audit report noted. “These include transportation to and from school, as well as the number of instructional hours at West High School.”

Additionally, students at two Salt Lake City School District (SLCSD) middle schools consistently had trouble getting home on time on early-release days.

At West High, the SLCSD scheduled three buses to arrive 30 minutes after school ended, which is 23 minutes later than other afternoon buses at West High, the audit report noted.

This delay was caused by a conflict with afternoon buses taking home students from Bryant Middle School.

The Bryant principal reported that the school was allowed to pick an 8:45 a.m. start time instead of 8 a.m., which created a conflict with West High in the afternoon, according to the report.

“While bus driver shortages may have contributed to the situation, the district told us they would have had enough drivers to get West High students home on time if Bryant had chosen the earlier time.”

What is Shared Governance?

Shared governance is the SLCSD’s long-observed process for participatory decision-making.

“Although it is the exclusive right of the Board of Education to determine the goals and direction of the district, in 1974, the Salt Lake Board of Education agreed to delegate the right to local sites to make some decisions through the use of the shared governance process,” according to the SLCSD website.

“Shared governance is based on the philosophy that education is a responsibility of all employees and the community, and that when people work together to make decisions, many advantages accrue.”

The district’s website goes on to note that shared governance is “deeply embedded” in the district’s culture — allowing district personnel and, at the school level, members of the community to make decisions which affect the welfare of students and education.”

So who’s governing the district’s school schedules?

“The district’s school scheduling process appears to be guided by shared governance, the culture of shared governance, and a past motion made by the SLCSD board,” according to the audit report.

In 2021, a SLCSD school board motion laid out the start-and-end times for high schools, prohibited early-release Fridays in high schools, and gave elementary and middle schools flexibility in choosing their start times and early-release days according to shared governance, the audit report noted.

However, the board’s motion did not lay out approval responsibilities among parties.

Similarly, the written agreement states that the “regular school day shall be scheduled in each school by the [school improvement council]...” but does not define what “regular school day” means.

“Combined, the board motion and written agreement do not provide clear guidance on the school scheduling process,” according to the audit. “This creates an opportunity for school improvement councils and the teachers’ association to exert decision-making authority on the process.

SLCSD administrators attempted to improve busing by standardizing the school scheduling process with criteria and guidelines. However, according to the audit report, the efforts “were reportedly met with complaints from the public, grievances filed by teachers and school faculties related to school schedules and threats from the teachers’ association.”

Such a response, according to the audit, “illustrate difficulties in overcoming the entrenched culture of shared governance.”

The audit report added that other aspects of shared governance in the SLCSD “such as restrictions on a principal’s ability to impact school performance” are also problematic.

A prior audit of the SLCSD in 2022 raised concerns about how elements of shared governance limited the ability of principals “to affect positive changes in their schools.” Since then, the district has taken positive steps through negotiations with the teachers’ association.

“But more needs to be done,” the 2024 report concluded.

The audit report delivered at Tuesday’s meeting shared the example of one secondary school principal who attempted to reduce the number of class periods at their school from seven to six to increase time in core subjects from 47 minutes-per-class to 58 minutes.

The students at the school underperformed on tests relative to another school in the district that had similarly reduced the number of class periods. The principal brought the plan to their faculty for approval. The majority of the faculty rejected it. According to the principal, every core subject teacher voted in favor of the change, but electives teachers voted against it.

The principal could have appealed to the superintendent to override the decision of their faculty, but did not do so because they did not want to create friction within their faculty.

“We believe collaboration in a school is a sound principle in decision-making,” the report noted. “However, some decisions should be made by principals who are responsible for developing their teachers and providing instructional leadership.”

The authors of the audit report were clear on their recommendations of the future of shared governance in the SLCSD: “The district’s governance structure should be reevaluated and modified so that the school district and principals are not restricted in their ability to make decisions that meet the needs of students.”

Lawmakers respond

House Minority Leader Angela Romero pointed out the schools affected by the delays were on Salt Lake City’s West Side. “There’s already a divide in our city when it comes to East Side/West Side, so that’s very concerning to me.”

Romero’s counterpart in the Senate, Minority Leader Luz Escamilla said the audit reveals a form of governance “that makes it really difficult to make decisions and execute executive decisions,” she said.

Escamilla said she has opened a bill file to address the system. “The uniqueness of this model seems to not be the best practice. It’s the only one in the state… .These examples make it so clear that very specific decisions have to happen at the executive level and be accountable for that.”

The work of the legislative auditors, added House Speaker Mike Schultz, demonstrates that shared governance, including in the higher education system, “is not the best model to move forward.”

Salt Lake district to address shared governance policy

Salt Lake City School District Board of Education President Nate Salazar said Tuesday that he and district superintendent Elizabeth Grant will be bringing the audit team’s recommendations to the school board for discussion and potential action.

“Student learning and achievement is the focus of everything we do in Salt Lake,” he said. “Shared governance has been our model for collaborative decision-making for 50 years. Moving forward, we remain committed to keeping our students and their education at the forefront of all of our decisions, and I believe it is possible to improve the shared governance model while continuing collaborative decision making.”

When asked if the district will do away with the shared governance model, Grant said that the school board had not yet seen the audit report.

“But this will be brought up to the board,” she said. “I know that they see these as real problems…There’s some troubling pieces here, so I know that they will be responding to that.”

Concluding, Schultz made a successful motion to refer an in-depth follow-up of the Salt Lake City School District to the Legislature’s Education Interim Committee as the lead committee and the Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee as the review committee.