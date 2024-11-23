Quarterback Doug Flutie (22) of Boston College evades defensive tackle Kevin Fagan of the University of Miami as he looks to pass during first quarter action at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Nov. 23, 1984. He later completed a game-winning pass in the final seconds of the game. The play has become known as the "Hail Flutie" play.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 23, 1984, Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie completed one of the most famous passes in college football history, connecting with Gerald Phelan for a 48-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock as Boston College defeated the Miami Hurricanes 47-45.

The “Hail Flutie” pass play, 40 years old today, remains what most game-winning heaves are measured against.

The play also generated a phenomenon, the Flutie effect or Flutie factor, which is the increase in fame of an American university caused by a successful sports team. The game-winning pass purportedly boosted applications to the college the following year.

Flutie is a unique character who found success at just about every turn of his career, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1984. He played 12 NFL seasons and also starred in the Canadian Football League.

He was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2008. Flutie was also inducted to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, becoming the first non-Canadian inductee.

For BYU fans, the 1980 Holiday Bowl-winning pass play from Jim McMahon to Clay Brown to beat SMU was the original “miracle moment.”

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about Flutie, the play and game-winning heaves through the years:

Former Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie stands on the sidelines next to the team mascot after being honored on the 30th anniversary of the 1984 team's "Miracle in Miami" during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Boston, Mass. | Michael Dwyer, Associated Press