The front page of the Deseret News on Nov. 26, 1964. Besides a photo of a Utah family gathered for Thanksgiving, the page included a national story, a quick weather report, a poem titled "A Prayer of Thanks," the news of the day — and a preview of the many shopping advertisements in the paper.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

As the first president of the United States, George Washington proclaimed the first nationwide thanksgiving celebration in America, marking Nov. 26, 1789, “as a day of public thanksgiving and prayer, to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favours of Almighty God.”

Two-hundred thirty-five years later, Thanksgiving 2024 will be celebrated this Thursday.

A look at the history books shows that in 1863, with the U.S. in the middle of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln declared that Thanksgiving would occur on the last Thursday of November.

Portrait of 16th United States President Abraham Lincoln. | National Archives, National Archives

A second presidential proclamation was issued in 1939 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, moving Thanksgiving to the second to last Thursday in November. It was mid-Depression, and the president was worried the economy would suffer from a shortened Christmas season.

Not all were pleased. Some even called that year’s earlier-than-usual holiday “Franksgiving.”

Two years later, Roosevelt decreed the holiday would be celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November.

In reality, giving thanks needs no holiday, and many groups in numerous countries through the years have celebrated their appreciation for the harvest, for their safety and for their blessings.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about Thanksgiving, its history, its local history and ways to celebrate:

“Twila Van Leer: First pioneer thanksgivings in the valley were heartfelt”

“Is Thanksgiving a religious holiday?”

“Thanksgiving has very ancient roots”

“Thanksgiving and the Mormon migration”

“Shoshone historian Darren Parry on remembering correct history and celebrating Thanksgiving”

“The first Thanksgiving: Today’s fare is a far cry from the 1621 celebration”

“Why is Thanksgiving on the 4th Thursday of November?”

“Book explores true history of Thanksgiving”

“Trying to avoid politics on Thanksgiving? Here are some fun facts to share instead”