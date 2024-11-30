The Salt Lake City Public Safety Building is pictured in Salt Lake City on Oct. 21, 2021. Salt Lake police say they're enforcing tighter parking restrictions on People's Way north of the building and its east lot beginning on Sunday.

Police are tightening parking restrictions on a small side street tucked between recently constructed apartment buildings and the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building.

Salt Lake police announced Friday that they will enforce a new parking policy at People's Way (about 420 South) beginning on Sunday, towing away vehicles — at the owner's expense — that don't have a proper public safety building permit. Similar enforcement will be applied to a small lot on Blair Street just east of the public safety building.

This map shows where People's Way and the east lot of the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building are located. A parking permit is required to park in either area beginning on Sunday. | Salt Lake police

People's Way only runs between 300 East and Blair Street north of the public safety building, but it's also situated next to the Avia and Mya mixed-use apartment complexes — each of which opened within the past few years as the city continues to grow. Another apartment complex in the area is expected to be completed next year, bringing more residents into Central City.

It's not uncommon to find residents, customers at nearby businesses or visitors parked on the small side street, but that led to concerns from those who use the public safety building. The facility serves as the primary headquarters for Salt Lake City emergency responders, including police and firefighters.

Despite signage and other attempts to keep the street and lot only open for people coming to the building, Salt Lake police say parking in both areas kept filling up with vehicles coming to the area for reasons beyond the safety building.

"Community members, including crime victims, reported difficulty finding parking," the police department said.

Police added new signage warning people of the new policy, which they say will be enforced every hour throughout the year. Parking on the street or lot will require a parking permit that public safety building visitors can receive from the front desk officer.

Anyone planning to visit the area for other reasons is encouraged to use on-street parking available on either 300 East or 500 South, as parking is not allowed on Blair Street either.