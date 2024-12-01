The front page of the Deseret News on Dec. 1, 1938. A train hit a passing school bus, and 23 were killed. It remains the worst train-bus accident in U.S. history.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Dec. 1, 1938, a bus carrying 39 students from Jordan High School had stopped in front of railroad tracks near 10600 S. and 300 W. in South Jordan, Utah.

The bus driver had stopped to look for a train, but a blizzard with fierce winds caused almost zero visibility and prevented the driver from seeing the northbound Denver & Rio Grande Western train that hit the bus as it crossed the tracks.

Twenty-five school kids died, plus the bus driver Slim Silcox. It remains the worst railroad crossing tragedy in U.S. history.

The Deseret News provided coverage of the tragic event, and helped to put in context what happened, who was affected and the impact that continued.

The Deseret News was also there in 2013 as a memorial to the children who lost their lives were honored with a memorial installation at Heritage Park in South Jordan. Some who survived the collision were there to share in the commemoration.

The accident also led to many improvements in school bus safety nationwide.

Here are numerous articles from Deseret News archives about the events on Dec. 1, 1938, the investigation afterward, and how the survivors have been remembered:

