The front page of the Deseret News on Dec. 5, 1933, after Utah voted to repeal the 21st Amendment, paving the way for the end of Prohibition.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Dec. 5, 1933, national Prohibition came to an end as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.

In 1917, Utah became the 24th state to adopt statewide alcohol restrictions. Then on Jan. 16, 1919, the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, ushering in the national prohibition of “intoxicating liquors” and launching a highly unusual era of American history.

History notes that at the turn of the 20th century — nearly two decades before Congress ratified the 18th Amendment — about a quarter of the American population lived in “dry” communities where the sale of liquor was prohibited.

Though many Utahns supported prohibition much earlier, Utah became the 24th state to adopt statewide alcohol restrictions in 1917. Statewide laws had passed earlier, but some feared prohibition laws could reignite antagonism between Latter-day Saints and those who weren’t church members.

It was Jewish Democrat and newly elected Utah Gov. Simon Bamberger who finally signed statewide prohibition into law. Bamberger was a successful businessman who opened Utah’s Lagoon amusement park. In fact, Bamberger had voluntarily ended alcohol sales at Lagoon.

But on Dec. 5, 1933, at 3:33 p.m., Utah’s constitutional convention unanimously endorsed the 21st Amendment, which repealed the 18th Amendment. Utah was the 36th and deciding state to vote in favor of overturning nationwide prohibition, ending the country’s dry era 13 years after it began.

As one can imagine, Utah’s ratification vote was followed with keen interest across the United States. Some saw an end to Prohibition as an end to gangsters, speakeasies and other illegal activity.

This group in Utah pulled the plug out of Uncle Sam's liquor barrel on Dec. 5, 1933. Utah's ratification convention is pictured in session shortly before it ended more than 13 years of Prohibition. At center is Gov. Henry H. Blood. | Associated Press

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about Prohibition in Utah, the end of that era, and other interesting points in Utah history:

Crowds jam a downtown Chicago bar as word came from Utah that prohibition has been repealed in December 1933. Before the scramble for a legal drink, the crowd tossed a few hats in the air and let loose a round of cheers. | Associated Press