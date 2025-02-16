An avalanche warning is in effect across all of Utah’s mountains following a storm that dumped heavy snow over the last few days.

There's also more snow on the way across Utah's northern half.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch and West Uinta mountain ranges, which could receive another 7 to 14 inches of snow between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The Bear River Range and upper Cottonwood Canyons have the potential to receive 10 to 20 inches.

"Winter driving conditions are expected along all mountain routes, including Logan Summit and Parleys Canyon," the agency wrote. "Traction law restrictions may be enacted."

KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said some parts of the Cache Valley could receive a few inches of snow, but most Wasatch Front valleys will likely receive less than an inch of snow because rain is more likely. Bench areas across both regions could still receive 1 to 4 inches, though.

The incoming snow is out in front of more storms across the Pacific Northwest and a high-pressure system setting up near the Mojave Desert. The pattern is helping move small "disturbances" around the high-pressure system and into the Wasatch Front and northern Utah, Van Dyke explained.

Snow will develop over the mountains of northern Utah during the day Sunday, with periods of snow persisting through Tuesday morning. This snow will cause travel difficulties on mountain routes such as Logan Summit and Parleys Canyon during the holiday weekend. #utwx pic.twitter.com/Do6PI5g1P8 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 16, 2025

Some snow started to fall Sunday morning, but the heavier precipitation will pick up Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. She said there could be times that valley rain turns into a rain-snow mix. Scattered showers will persist throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning before yet another system arrives toward the second half of next week.

"(It's a) warmer rain event for our valleys, but I'll mountains will pick up more snow," she said.

Full, seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online at the KSL Weather Center.

The next wave will build on impressive mountain snow totals from the last few days across the state. Alta, Snowbasin and Solitude resorts reported over 2 feet of snow from the recent storm, while Brighton recorded close to 3 feet of new snow by late Saturday. Beaver Mountain, Powder Mountain and Sundance resorts also tallied over 20 inches of snow.

The Great Salt Lake Basin snowpack, representing multiple snowpack basins across Utah's northern half, gained over 2 inches of snow-water equivalent since Thursday. That's helped elevate its season collection to 99% of its median average for mid-February, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service updated Sunday morning.

Southwestern Utah received a major boost as well, after missing out on storms almost all season. Its basin received 1.9 inches of snow-water equivalent, doubling its seasonal total in just two days. The boost elevated its running total out of record-low levels for the first time since Jan. 20, but the basin also remains 39% of its mid-February normal.

Utah's statewide figure also rose from 78% of its normal on Thursday to 89% Sunday morning.

Avalanche warnings

The only downside to more snow is that water-heavy snow elevates avalanche danger across the state's mountains. Utah Avalanche Center officials issued an avalanche warning for most of the state, which will last through at least Monday morning, if not the rest of the holiday weekend or longer.

Agency forecasters say the heavy snow mixed with strong winds has created "widespread areas of unstable snow and very dangerous avalanche conditions at all elevations." People recreating outdoors are urged to avoid being near any terrain that is 30 degrees or steeper.

"Natural and human-triggered avalanches are certain," the warning states. "People should avoid travel in all avalanche terrain and keep out of avalanche runouts."

There have been four avalanche deaths in Utah since Dec. 28, 2024, including two this month.