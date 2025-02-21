The front page of the Deseret News on Feb. 21, 1965, the day civil rights activist Malcolm Xn was inside a ballroom in New York City.

On Feb. 21, 1965, civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom in New York. Three men identified as members of the Nation of Islam were convicted of murder and imprisoned; all were eventually paroled.

It should be noted, the convictions of two of the men were dismissed in November 2021, when prosecutors said new evidence had undermined the case against them.

Who was Malcolm X?

Malcolm X, whose full name was El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, was 39 when he was shot in the theater on Feb. 21, 1965, as he was preparing to address several hundred of his followers.

By the time he died, the Muslim leader had moderated his militant message of black separatism and pride but was still very much a passionate advocate of black unity, self-respect and self-reliance. Three members of the Nation of Islam were convicted of murder in his death. He had repudiated the Nation of Islam less than a year earlier.

Even today, on the 60th anniversary or his death, Malcolm X’s family is asking for records to be released in relation to his death, and for an investigation to continue.

In this 1963 file photo, Black Nationalist leader Malcolm X is pictured at a rally at Lennox Avenue and 115th St., in the Harlem section of New York. | Robert Haggins, Associated Press

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives from the time of the shooting to present day, and the message his widow once gave to university students here in Utah:

Thomas Hagan struggles in 1965 with police who took him from the scene outside the ballroom where Malcolm X was shot and killed in New York. | Wcbs-tv News Photo Via The Assoc, AP