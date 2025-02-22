Diego, a California sea lion who lives at Utah's Hogle Zoo, undergoes a CT scan at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City in October 2024.

Diego the California sea lion had a unique adventure in October when he became the biggest animal transported to the University of Utah Hospital for a CT scan.

"I think for us to do this for Diego was incredible, and it all came down to teamwork and supporting each other," said Dr. Lauren Smith, clinical veterinarian at Utah's Hogle Zoo.

Diego's animal care team had monitored him for years because, as a 20-year-old sea lion, he experienced the typical aches and pains of aging. Rocky Shores animal care supervisor Kaleigh Jablonski said Diego started exhibiting abnormal behaviors in September — he wouldn't do things he normally enjoyed, his appetite decreased and his mobility was limited.

The zoo caretakers try to do as much as they can in the enclosures where the animals feel most comfortable to be as minimally invasive as possible. But Diego was feeling so uncomfortable that they knew something more needed to be done.

Although Hogle Zoo has a veterinary hospital on site, his care team didn't feel an X-ray would be effective due to the thickness of his body. Smith suspected something was wrong with his spine and started looking into doing a CT scan so they could pinpoint the issue.

But transporting a 650-pound sea creature for a complex diagnostic procedure isn't as easy as it sounds — actually, it's about just as difficult as it sounds.

A sea lion-sized endeavor

In October, a large team of animal keepers, veterinarians and health partners came together to help Diego through the extended anesthetic procedure. First, while in his habitat, he had blood work and an abdominal ultrasound. His results turned out normal, so the team decided further diagnostic tests would be necessary.

Using a special sling and gurney, dozens of zoo and vet staff supported Diego's head and 9-foot body as he was transferred from his holding space into a van. He was then driven to the University of Utah imaging center, where he underwent a CT scan. The team stayed with Diego to help get him back home to his habitat at the zoo.

"We just physically moved him, and he did great," Joblanski said.

Dr. James Bailey sedates Diego, a California sea lion, before transporting him from Utah's Hogle Zoo to the University of Utah Hospital for a CT scan. | Utah's Hogle Zoo

The Hogle Zoo team recruited pinniped anesthesia specialist Dr. James Bailey to aid in sedating Diego so he could be asleep and comfortable throughout the whole journey. Pinnipeds like Diego are harder to sedate due to their lungs' ability to hold breath for long periods of time for diving.

"Because, literally, (Bailey) is the best, we really wanted to have him on this procedure. We did perceive it to be pretty risky to take such a big animal like this offsite. It's something we haven't done before," Smith said.

Diego's vitals were monitored, and his care team manually delivered breaths through an oxygen tank during the transfer. Dr. Erika Crook, Hogle Zoo's director of animal health, said "it was quite an experience" being in the van, helping Diego breathe.

At the hospital, Diego just barely fit into the CT unit. Since it was the first time the zoo brought a sea lion to the hospital, it was a unique experience for the nurses and radiologist who helped with the scan.

"The staff were very respectful of our situation. As exciting and as high-profile as it is, it's still a highly sensitive medical situation, and they were really amazing in supporting us," Joblanski said.

Zoo medicine is continuing to grow, and utilizing advanced imaging is "invaluable" in diagnosing issues and leads to more effective treatment for animals, Smith said.

Diego, a California sea lion, is sedated in a van as he is transported from Utah's Hogle Zoo to the University of Utah Hospital for a CT scan. | Utah's Hogle Zoo

"Diego's procedure was successful because of teamwork and innovation between animal experts at Hogle Zoo, the best pinniped anesthetist in the world, and a brilliant and willing human radiologist. This monumental effort reflects the zoo's commitment to advancing animal well-being and the importance of partnerships in achieving remarkable outcomes," Crook said.

The zoo has brought other animals to the hospital in the past for imaging, including a gray fox who got an MRI in 2023. For animals bigger than Diego, the vets try to "bring the hospital to us" and transport equipment to the animals as needed.

"It's hard to move some of these animals, so this was a huge endeavor. To actually take an animal of this size, take it off grounds and go to a human hospital was pretty impressive," Smith said.

On the mend

Since waking up from his trip to the human hospital, Diego has been receiving excellent treatment and is "participating in his care," Joblanski said.

He was diagnosed with severe degenerative disc disease, which includes narrowing of vertebral disc spaces, narrowing of the spinal canal and bulging discs. Animals that have long backs have a greater risk of slipping discs or experiencing deterioration along the spine.

Previously, the care team was more conservative on treatments as they didn't want to risk doing something that would negatively impact Diego's health. The CT scan helped the vets see what was hurting him and where the worst of the disease was, so now they can treat him more effectively.

Diego, a California sea lion, recently traveled from Utah's Hogle Zoo to the University of Utah Hospital for a CT scan. | Utah's Hogle Zoo

He receives daily medication and evaluation, along with training adjustments to protect his spine and laser therapy to stimulate blood flow and reduce inflammation. His habitat and routines have been adjusted for better mobility and comfort.

"He's been amazing in participating in that process with us. We're learning a lot about how to make it more comfortable for him. For us, we're seeing at least maintenance, if not improvement, in him," she said.

Joblanski and Smith encourage people to have a local effect on conservation by planting native species and taking care of the wildlife Utah has.

“We aren’t on the California coast but what stories like Diego do, is it still ties to the overall messaging of being good stewards no matter where you live. In Utah, we have so much beauty in our backyard right here,” Smith said. “If we start in our own backyards that can make a huge difference.”