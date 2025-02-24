Fireworks explode during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympic Games closing ceremonies on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2002, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Feb. 24, 2002, the XIX Winter Olympic Games closed in Salt Lake City, putting a wrap on the best Winter Olympics ever — humble brag — and setting the stage for a future Olympics, which we now know will come in 2034.

The final day of the 2002 Games in Utah held plenty of drama as the men’s hockey gold medal game pitted the United States vs. Canada, and several other final events around northern Utah.

The final three days of competition included the curling finals at The Ice Sheet in Ogden, the men’s slalom at Deer Valley Resort, and the four-man men’s bobsled at Utah Olympic Park, as well as a handful of speedskating finals at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns.

Sunday’s big finale was the gold medal men’s hockey game at the Delta Center, then known as the E Center.

And, ugh, Joe Sakic led Team Canada to a gold medal over the U.S. men’s ice hockey team, ending a 50-year gold medal drought by the hockey-crazy Canadians. Sakic and Jarome Iginla each scored twice as Canada defeated the United States 5-2 to win the gold. Three days earlier, the Canadian women defeated the U.S. 3-2 in the women’s gold medal game.

Gene Simons, left, and Paul Stanley of KISS wave to the crowd after performing at the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympic Games closing ceremonies at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2002.

Then came the closing ceremonies. Some 45,000 people crowded into Rice-Eccles Olympic Stadium for closing ceremonies, where IOC President Jacques Rogge called Salt Lake City’s Games “superb” and the crowd sang along with “Happy Trails to You.”

Performers that night included Christina Aguilera, Bon Jovi, Harry Connick Jr., Earth Wind & Fire, Gloria Estefan, KISS and Willie Nelson. ‘N Sync sang the national anthem.

After the caldron was extinguished at 8:34 p.m., the ceremony ended with a five-minute fireworks display strung out for 4 miles along the east bench.

Memories

Do you remember some of the athletes who stood out in 2002?

Sarah Hughes. Michelle Kwan.

Jill Bakken and Vonetta Flowers. Jimmy Shea.

Joe Pack. Apolo Ohno. Bode Miller.

How about Ole Einar Bjorndalen. Janic Kostelic. Simon Ammann.

The U.S. four-man bobsled team, USA-1, members wear their silver medals at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics awards celebration in downtown Salt Lake City, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2002. From left: Bill Schuffenhauer, Garrett Hines, Todd Hays and Randy Jones. | Peter DeJong, Associated Press

