The front page of the Deseret News on March 1, 1954. Puerto Rican nationalists fired shots inside the gallery of Congress, wounding five U.S. representatives. The other big news of the day was an atomic bomb test in the Pacific Ocean.

Does it feel like we’ve been through an unprecedented period of contention never before seen in the nation’s history?

Think again.

On March 1, 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members of Congress.

That day, while members gathered on the House floor for an upcoming vote, three men and one woman entered the visitor’s gallery above the chamber and quietly took their seats. All four belonged to the Puerto Rican Nationalist Party and only hours earlier had traveled from New York City to Washington.

The United States had annexed Puerto Rico in 1898, and the island’s relationship with the federal government had long been a point of contention. Despite some security measures in place, the assailants entered the gallery armed with handguns.

Five congressmen were wounded in the shooting. House page and police officers quickly helped detain three of the assailants outside the gallery, while the fourth escaped the Capitol and was apprehended later that afternoon.

According to coverage in the Deseret News, Utah’s two congressmen — Reps. William A. Dawson and Douglas R. Stringellow — had just left the House floor for a meeting when the shots occurred. No one was killed even though some 240 members were on the floor at the time of the shooting.

For years a desk with a bullet hole was positioned in House chambers to remind representatives of the attack.

Spectators watch the scene as Puerto Rican nationalists Lolita Lebron, center, and Andres Figueroa Cordero, in white shirt, are placed under arrest by police officers, after a shooting attack on Capitol Hill, March 1, 1954. While shouting 'Free Puerto Rico," a commando group led by Lebron opened fire from the visitor's gallery onto the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five congressmen. A third member of the group, Rafael Cancel Miranda, stands covered behind Lebron, while the fourth men, Irvin Flores Rodriguez, was taken in custody at a bus station. | ASSOCIATED PRESS

On an unrelated note, the rule for flying the American flag at half-staff was established in a proclamation issued March 1, 1954, by then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower and published in the Federal Register.

Sixteen years later to the day, on March 1, 1971, a bomb went off inside a men’s room at the U.S. Capitol. The radical group Weather Underground claimed responsibility for the pre-dawn blast, which damaged the building but resulted in no injuries.

