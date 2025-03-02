In this March 2, 1962, file photo, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors holds a sign reading "100" in the dressing room in Hershey, Pa., after he scored 100 points, as the Warriors defeated the New York Knickerbockers 169-147.

On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks. The game, played in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in front of about 4,000 fans, didn’t get the hoopla it probably deserved. In fact, it was not even mentioned in the Deseret News on March 3 or 4.

Here in Utah, basketball-crazy Utahns had other things to focus on.

Specifically, the All-Church tournament finals.

More on that later.

Chamberlain by the numbers

According to Deseret News articles, on Wilt’s big night, Harvey Pollack was at the game. Because he was the statistician, PR man and reporter for two wire services and the Philadelphia Inquirer, he had a lot of postgame duties. Still, he knew the event needed some sort of photo. Pollack said he told the only Associated Press photographer he needed something to show Chamberlain’s milestone.

Barbara Lewis, left, and Selina Gross, sisters of Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, hold a plaque presented to them during halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, March 2, 2012, in Philadelphia. | Alex Brandon, Associated Press

But what?

They grabbed a notepad, wrote a big 100, and gave to Chamberlain to pose with. The rest is history.

The closest anyone has been to matching Wilt’s 100-point game is Kobe Bryant’s 81-point outburst in 2006.

At 7-foot-1, Chamberlain was larger than life, and one of the NBA’s all-time greats. The Pro Basketball Hall of Famer died in 1999 at age 63.

Now about church ball, and the All-Church tournament

From 1922 to 1970, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sponsored an All-Church basketball tournament that drew ward teams from all over the West to compete in the real “March Madness” event.

Coverage on March 3, 1962, in the Deseret News was not about Chamberlain’s 100-point game the night before, but about the showdown battle between the Ogden 12th Ward and the USU 2nd Ward.

According to the report, the Ogden squad won 64-62 in a game played in front of 3,000 fans at the University of Utah fieldhouse. The crowd was almost as big as the crowd that watched Chamberlain’s milestone game.

According to Deseret News stories, the annual tournament was billed as “The World’s Largest Basketball Tournament,” and drew teams from as far as California, Canada and Mexico during its Golden Age in the 1950s and ‘60s. Even World War II failed to stop the tournament, though it limited the number of teams that participated.

The tournament started in the Salt Lake Valley, then grew to include teams from Utah, Idaho and Arizona. Some believe the church’s inclusion of basketball courts into meetinghouses helped foster the tournaments.

According to historians, All-Church tournaments in volleyball, basketball and softball existed for two decades following World War II.

The sports cover of the Deseret News on March 3, 1963, detailing results of the All-Church basketball tournament finals in Salt Lake City. The Deseret News sports section did not include a recap of Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game on the same night.

