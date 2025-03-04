Three security guards at an Ogden nightclub have been charged with assaulting a man and leaving him in the middle of the road where the victim was then run over and killed.

Martin Esparza Espinoza, 56, of Ogden, Jose Higinio Garcia-Jimenez, 54, of Salt Lake City, and Jeison F. Gomez-Diaz, 39, of Riverdale, were each charged Monday in 2nd District Court with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

On Feb. 23, all three men were working as security guards at an unspecified nightclub in the 3500 block of Washington Boulevard.

The three security guards got into a confrontation with a man who apparently would not pay for tacos. As the man was trying to get away, Gomez-Diaz "continued to kick and strike at the victim" before two of the guards "pursued the victim into the middle lane of Washington Boulevard in the 3500 block where they continued the assault (him) and where the victim was left on the ground," according to charging documents.

All three security guards left the victim lying in the road, police say.

"Less than one minute later, a car pulls out of a parking lot and, while turning left, runs over the male lying in the middle lane of Washington Boulevard (who) later died of the massive injuries that were inflicted," the charges state.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

