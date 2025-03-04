The front page of the Deseret News on March 4, 1933, as Franklin D. Roosevelt is inaugurated as president. Note the news of the day headlines. By the next inauguration, presidents were sworn in in mid-January.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On March 4, 1801, Thomas Jefferson became the first president to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C.

One hundred thirty-two years later, on March 4, 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt was inaugurated for his first term as president; he was the last U.S. president to be inaugurated on this date. In his inaugural speech, Roosevelt stated, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

So why the change?

According to historians, to minimize the transition period between Election Day and Inauguration Day, and curtail “lame duck” Congresses in which members defeated in November served until March, legislators introduced the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Ratified in 1933, Roosevelt was sworn in on Jan. 20, 1937.

So what’s a lame duck?

Per most historians, the “lame duck” phrase was first used in its metaphorical sense in the 18th century; it was used at the London Stock Exchange to refer to a stockbroker who defaulted on his debts.

The first known use of the term to refer to politicians is in the Jan. 14, 1863, issue of the Congressional Globe (which was at the time the official record of the proceedings of the United States Congress): “In no event ... could (the Court of Claims) be justly obnoxious to the charge of being a receptacle of ‘lame ducks’ or broken down politicians.”

