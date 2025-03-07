The front page of the Deseret News on March 8, 1965, as American recovered from a busy weekend of news, including a race riot in Selma, Alabama.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On March 7, 1965, a march by over 500 civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama; state troopers and a sheriff’s posse fired tear gas and beat marchers with batons in what became known as “Bloody Sunday.”

This was a volatile time in America, and the front page of the Deseret News on Monday, March 8, reflected those many issues. Here are some of the headlines:

“LBJ opens crime fight”

“U.S. Marines hit beach, start Viet guard duties”

“March is smashed”

“Rights bill passed by House”

“Cubans mar red embassy”

“Rocket leak holds up Gemini test”

As Americans fought for the Voting Rights Act in the 1960s, the South was the hot spot. The march was part of the Selma to Montgomery marches planned along the 54-mile road from Selma to the state Capitol.

The first march took place on March 7, led by figures including Bevel and Amelia Boynton, but was ended by state troopers and county possemen, who charged on about 600 unarmed protesters with batons and tear gas after they crossed the bridge.

The venerable Georgia Rep. John Lewis was among those attacked on Bloody Sunday. Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the moment, the civil rights movement and other historic turning points in history:

Deseret News coverage of the March 7, 1965, protest march in Selma, Alabama, that turned violent.