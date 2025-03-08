The front page of the Deseret News on March 18, 1917, as news of Czar Nicholas II's abdication had signaled the end of the Russian monarchy.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On March 8, 1917, protests against food rationing broke out in Petrograd (now St. Petersburg), triggering eight days of rioting that resulted in the abdication of Tsar Nicholas II and the end of the Russian monarchy.

The protests started over lack of food. The result was the demise of the Romanov family. Five years of civil war and revolution followed, and in 1922, the USSR was born.

When the riots broke out, Nicholas instructed the city commandant to take firm measures and sent troops to restore order. It was too late. The government resigned, and the Duma, supported by the army, called on the emperor to abdicate.

At Pskov on March 15, with fatalistic composure, Nicholas renounced the throne — not, as he had originally intended, in favor of his son, Alexis, but in favor of his brother Michael, who refused the crown.

Thus ended the 300-year reign of the House of Romanov.

Nicholas was detained by the provisional government. It was planned that he and his family would be sent to England, but instead, mainly because of the opposition of the Petrograd Soviet, the revolutionary Workers’ and Soldiers’ Council, they were removed to western Siberia.

Drama in Russia over the previous week was described in great detail in this front page of the Deseret News on March 15, 1917.

In the early hours of July 17, 1918, the prisoners were all slaughtered in the cellar of the house where they had been confined.

Since then, searches for the bodies of the family, exact details of their final days and discovered artifacts have been prime fodder for unsolved mystery shows, documentaries and books and magazine articles.

Even more than 110 years ago, the news of the changing of power in Russia was important to Deseret News readers. Here are stories from Deseret News archives about the abdication, the Romanovs and other historical events:

