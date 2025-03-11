The sports cover of the Deseret News on March 11, 1999, as the NCAA men's basketball tournament got underway. By the end of the day, both Utah and Weber State's basketball teams advanced to the next round.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On March 11, 1999, the NCAA Tournament tipped off, and by the end of the day the Weber State Wildcats were the darlings of the “Big Dance.”

That night in Seattle, Weber State knocked off highly touted North Carolina 76-74 for the biggest first-round upset in years.

Weber State led the entire second half and won the nailbiter. As the game went on, the crowd threw its support behind the No. 14 seed. March madness indeed.

Harold “The Show” Arceneaux finished with 36 points and was 14 of 26 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Eddie “The Thrill” Gill added 16 points and led the defensive effort.

Weber State had been there, done that, having knocked out Michigan State in the opening round of the 1995 tournament in Tallahassee, Florida. Ron Abegglen’s Wildcats almost won the next game that year, but Georgetown prevailed.

One anecdote: Fans from Duke — UNC’s rival — bought as much Weber State merchandise as they could get a hold of, just to rub it in to their North Carolina rivals for years to come.

Weber State's Harold Arceneaux and University of Utah's Alex Jensen race for a loose ball in the first half in a Dec. 9, 1998, in-state college basketball game. Both players had big NCAA performances during their college careers. | DNEWS

In 1999, Abegglen was wrapping up his final season after a long coaching career without a losing record, and lengthened his career with a second-round battle against Florida.

The Wildcats took on the Gators on the afternoon of March 13. Led by Arceneaux, the ‘Cats led 40-35 at halftime, and another upset seemed possible.

But as the game wore on, Arceneaux wore down. Weber State had a good chance to prevail in regulation, but faltered in overtime 82-74.

Arceneaux finished with 32 points and had nine rebounds but had just 11 points in the second half and overtime. The Wildcats finished the season with a 25-8 record. Arceneaux and Gill went on to play professionally, with Gill appearing in nearly 200 NBA games.

Weber State's Dan del Vecchio, left, and Joey Haws celebrate their team's 76-74 win over North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA West Regional at the Key Arena in Seattle, Thursday, March 11, 1999. | Associated Press

The Wildcats have appeared in 16 NCAA tournaments through the years, and currently have a pair of players in the NBA in Damian Lillard and Dillon Jones.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the Wildcats, WSU’s 1999 tournament success and what makes the NCAA Tournament true madness:

“Basketball world knows who Weber State is now: Arceneaux gives everyone quite ‘The Show’”

“Weber wobbles: Wildcats are Gator-bit in 82-74 OT loss in Round 2 of the NCAA tourney”

“Randy Hollis: Harold Arceneaux, Eddie Gill reflect on WSU’s memorable NCAA triumph over North Carolina”

“Dancing out West: North Carolina vs. Weber State”

“20 years ago: Wildcats stun Tar Heels”

“The Show goes on”

“Gill and Arceneaux hoping to realize lifelong dreams”

“Remember when ... Utah men’s college basketball teams would go dancing?”

“Wow! Weber wins”

“Sorry, Cinderella: Weber State’s dream dashed by fairy-tale ending”