A slew of power outages has hit northern Utah, affecting almost 8,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers, the company reports.

A majority of the outage reports appear to be initiated late Monday night through Tuesday morning, and crews have been investigating causes, an outage map shows. Clusters of outages are reported in Tooele, affecting around 450 customers, and are expected to be fixed before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Over 700 Salt Lake City homes have been without power starting Tuesday morning. An estimated time for restoration of power is unknown for many, and others should be between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A smattering of reports through Bountiful, Kaysville and Ogden, affecting around 70 customers, are expected to be resolved Tuesday morning by 10:30 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power estimates.

The largest outage was reported just before midnight on Monday, affecting around 6,500 across Utah and Juab counties, specifically in Santaquin and Payson. Those issues are estimated to be resolved early Tuesday.

The cause of most of the outages remains under investigation, the company's website shows, but damaged equipment was listed as the reason for outages near Magna.

Rocky Mountain Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment.