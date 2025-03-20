The front page of the Deseret News on March 21, 1995, as investigators worked to solve a poison gas attack on a subway in Tokyo.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On March 20, 1995, in Tokyo, packages containing the deadly chemical sarin were opened on five separate subway trains in a domestic terror attack by members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult, causing 14 deaths and injuring more than 1,000.

The cult also carried out a June 1994 attack on a quiet residential area in the central Japanese city of Matsumoto, killing seven.

The cult had amassed an arsenal of chemical, biological and conventional weapons in anticipation of an apocalyptic showdown with the government. Nearly 200 members of the group have been convicted in the gas attack and dozens of other crimes. Thirteen, including cult guru Shoko Asahara, were sent to death row.

Two of those charged with the crime spent 17 years running from police before they were caught. The search for perpetrators was extensively followed around the world, and especially so in Japan.

A police car believed to be carrying Katsuya Takahashi, a former Aum Shinrikyo cult member, pass by photographers and TV cameramen to enter Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in Tokyo Friday, June 15, 2012. | Kyodo News) JAPAN OUT, MANDATORY CREDIT, NO LICENSING IN CHINA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA AND FRANCE, Associated Press

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the attacks:

“Japan cult member given death penalty”

“Japan cultist answers sobs with silence”

“Here’s a chronology of poison attacks in Japan”

“Japanese on run for 17 years relieved at arrest”

“Major attacks on passenger trains and subways around the world”

“Sarin among lethal gases stored at Tooele Depot”

“Russian helped Aum Shinri Kyo, member says”

“FBI probes Disneyland threat”

“Japanese nerve gas cult is regrouping, raising funds”