Copper Ranch mine near Milford Utah owned and operated by Milford Mining Company. The mine has recently reopened and is producing high grade copper ore.

KEY POINTS A copper mine is planning an expansion in Beaver County with a promise to provide new jobs and an infusion of millions into the local economy.

Milford Mining Co., hosted Utah Sen. John Curtis to get a closeup look at their operations.

The mining operation says it relies on state of the art technology in its operations to produce a critical product necessary for national defense and security.

The Milford Mining Company is expanding its operations to increase its production capacity to help meet the growing global demand for copper.

The effort will create more than 1,000 new jobs and invest approximately $100 million in critical infrastructure over the next decade in Beaver County, officials say.

Since reopening its doors in 2023 under new ownership, Milford Mining has already created 160 new jobs and invested $40 million to revitalize the mine’s processing and mining facilities.

That is a big deal considering Milford’s population is less than 2,000 people.

“This expansion marks a significant step forward for us as we continue to meet the growing global demand for copper,” said Roger Barris, chairman of Milford Mining Company.

“By increasing our production capacity and investing in sustainable mining practices, we are strengthening our industry leadership and creating valuable economic opportunities for rural communities in Utah. Our commitment to responsible resource development ensures that we deliver long-term benefits while prioritizing environmental stewardship and safety.”

The company recently hosted Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, and other state and local officials to showcase the operation.

“Milford, Utah isn’t just a dot on the map — it’s a testament to the values that built this country: hard work, self-reliance, and responsible growth,” Curtis said. “This expansion is welcome news to rural Utah and proves that resource development and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.”

Lorie Fowlke, Sen. John Curtis’ state director, Curtis, and Michael Eggleton, one of the mine shareholder at a recent tour of the facility. | Milford Mining Co.

The expansion will include scaling Milford’s current operations, exploring new sites adjacent to the existing mine, investing in extraction technologies and enhancing existing infrastructure. In addition, the company is actively seeking partnerships with universities in Utah to develop its artificial intelligence mining platform and offer apprenticeship programs that support workforce development for future generations.

The company specializes in copper ore mining that utilizes a flotation mill and a solvent extraction process.

Utah has the potential to offer up to 40 of the 50 minerals as critical to the economic health and national security of the United States.

The minerals are core to advanced materials and manufacturing. As the world’s leading refined copper producer, China controls over 50% of global smelting capacity and is home to four of the top five largest refining facilities.

The company’s investments in rural Utah come as demand for copper is surging worldwide and industry analysts predict an impending copper shortage over the next decade.

Designated as a critical mineral in 2023 by the U.S. Department of Energy, copper is vital for manufacturing defense technologies, powering artificial intelligence applications and modernizing the electric grid. It is also crucial for electric vehicles, wind turbines and other renewable energy technologies.

Some of the minerals Utah has a corner on include:

Beryllium, a stiff, light metal used in aerospace and other defense applications as well as automobiles and medical equipment. Utah is the only domestic producer of this metal and is responsible for 65% of the world’s supply.

Magnesium metal — Utah is the only domestic producer.

Tellurium, eight times more rare than gold and in high demand for use in photovoltaic solar cells. It is recovered as a byproduct of copper smelting at Rio Tinto’s Bingham Canyon Mine.

Utah’s copper legacy

Kennecott Utah Copper’s Bingham Canyon Mine has produced more copper than any mine in history — about 19 million tons and is the largest open pit mine in the world.

You could lay the soccer field at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy end to end more than 38 times across the top of the Bingham Canyon Mine before it would reach both sides.

The state also has a legacy of copper mining outside Moab in Lisbon Valley, as well as mining efforts undertaken in the Tintic District in Eureka and Park City.