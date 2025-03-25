Delta Air Lines plans to add a new seasonal daily flight route between Salt Lake City and Kona, Hawaii, beginning in December.

It might be spring now, but Delta Air Lines is looking at expanding options for Utah travelers looking to avoid the next round of winter blues.

Delta Air Lines will begin daily, nonstop service between Salt Lake City International Airport and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in Hawaii beginning on Dec. 19, Salt Lake airport officials announced on Monday.

"The Big Island will be more accessible than ever, just in time for the holidays," airport officials added in a post to social media.

Travel + Leisure Magazine reported on Monday that the new route is part of "new and expanded" service that Delta plans to operate next winter. Flights to Kona will end on March 28, 2026.

"With a 10% increase in seats compared to last year, we're giving customers more ways to enjoy the Hawaiian Islands during the holiday season — whether they're returning to a favorite island or discovering a new one for the first time," an airline spokesperson told the outlet.

TravelPulse noted that the new seasonal service will mark Delta's 17th direct route between the contiguous U.S. and Hawaii. It also reported that Delta will move up its existing seasonal service between Utah's capital city and Maui to begin on Oct. 6, while adding a second between the two airports during the peak holiday travel season.

Delta currently offers a daily flight between Salt Lake City and Honolulu. The airline company also plans to make adjustments to some of its seasonal routes between Hawaii and a few of its other U.S. hubs, TravelPulse added.

The airline's update comes after Hawaiian Airlines expanded its service to Utah last year for the first time. It also offers a daily nonstop flight between Salt Lake City and Honolulu, marking the only other airline with regular service to Hawaii, per Salt Lake City airport data.

“These communities are so closely linked together,” said Lokesh Amaranayaka, vice president of airport operations for Hawaiian Airlines, before the first flight.