The Utah judiciary seal is pictured at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

With more than 77 bills regarding criminal justice reform, Gov. Spencer Cox highlighted the issue as a top priority and concern during his 20-day bill review process.

“I believe in law and order, and public safety is a top priority for my administration. Those who endanger our community must be held accountable,” he said in a letter to state lawmakers, where he confirmed passing 43 crime bills in some capacity.

But where his concerns stem is in the overproduction of penalties and offenses that then create unsustainability on the state’s incarceration resources. In his letter, he said in the last four years, the Legislature has passed nearly 40 offenses or amendment laws each legislative session:

“This makes for a total of over 200 new crimes or increased penalties over the past six years, adding to the over 2,000 existing misdemeanor and felony offenses already on the books. ... There is also a valid question as to whether these enhancements, absent an overarching strategy, will actually achieve the public safety goals they’re intended to address.”

His solution? Establishing a Utah Criminal Justice task Force.

Will a task force improve criminal justice reform?

In his executive order, Cox said the task force would not take effect until after next year’s legislative session, July 1, 2026.

What he labeled a “coordinated effort,” the task force would comprise members of the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Public Safety, the Board of Pardons and Parole, the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, a representative of both the House and the Senate and a representative from any other agency deemed necessary to be on the task force.

Any agency, governmental or not, can be used for consulting purposes, including Attorney General Derek Brown’s office.

“Like the governor, we are committed to criminal justice policies that upholds Utah’s reputation as a safe place to live and pursue happiness. Public safety and accountability are critical to that effort,” Brown told the Deseret News. “Our office has been deeply engaged in working toward solutions with law enforcement, victims advocates, and the public to promote and defend public policy to that end.”

“Strengthening and supporting Utah families, enhancing the safety of our communities, and bringing justice to victims are among our top priorities,” he added.

The core purposes of the task force are stated as follows:

Establish principles for a criminal justice framework.

Provide recommendations to the governor and Utah Legislature.

Evaluate criminal offenses that directly connect to the work of state agencies.

Cox requested that a framework outlining the task force’s core duties be created and shared in a filing to state agencies to better facilitate their criminal offense review required by the Criminal Code Amendment. Additionally, by July 1, 2026, they should submit their annual report regarding certain statutory criminal offenses to the governor and the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee.

The executive order may not come as much of a shock, given Cox’s previous comments about desiring a more coordinated approach to criminal justice.

In the 2025 legislative session, lawmakers introduced 86 bills surrounding criminal penalties — a new record. He previously told the Deseret News that the sheer amount of penalty enhancements could potentially see Utah constructing a new prison “because if you keep stacking these things and adding them up, and every one might make sense, but how do they work in conjunction?”

He also noted the strain on law enforcement, given the yearly increase in penalties. Salt Lake City’s newly appointed chief of police, Brian Redd, told the Deseret News he supported the governor’s executive order.

“Utah needs a coordinated, statewide strategy that strengthens public safety while considering the broader impact on our communities, officers and the entire criminal justice system. I’ve always said that collaboration between law enforcement, courts, corrections, social services and crisis agencies, and all levels of government, is the only way forward to meaningful change.”

“The Salt Lake City Police Department looks forward to having a voice and helping to shape the future of public safety in Utah and Salt Lake City,” Redd added.

In his letter to the Legislature, Cox assured that the task force would work in tandem with lawmakers in making more uniform criminal justice policy decisions by considering “factors including public safety, victim needs, deterrence, proportionality, recidivism, and prison and jail capacity.”

Senate President Stuart Adams responded to the order with appreciation for “the governor’s commitment to working collaboratively to build an even brighter future for our great state,” he said in a statement shared with the Deseret News. “Utah stands out as the top state in the nation because of our ability to come together and chart the best course for our future.”

Are more criminal penalties the answer?

A common debate among lawmakers at the Capitol this past legislative session centered on creating or amending criminal bills. During the final days of the session, Minority Caucus Manager Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, during the voting on a revision of sexual offenses bill, argued that “We cannot incarcerate our way into a better world” and should instead “start working on preventing some of these things from happening and educating our youth and our people on how to prevent some of this from happening.”

Utah House Minority Leader Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, agrees. She told the Deseret News, “Real safety doesn’t come from locking more people up — it comes from strong, healthy communities.”

“That means investing in things that prevent crime in the first place: affordable housing, mental health care, addiction treatment, quality education, and job training. If we want better outcomes, we need a smarter, more compassionate approach that helps people rebuild, and not just punish them.”

A study conducted by the Vera Institute of Justice supports the widely held belief that imposing harsher penalties does not deter criminals from committing crimes, arguing that most Americans’ familiarity with “specific criminal sanctions set by legislatures is often limited at best.”

Romero added, “The legislature’s ongoing push to increase criminal penalties without addressing the root causes of crime is both short-sighted and counterproductive. When we punish people without offering real ways to get back on their feet, we just end up repeating the same cycle of harm.”