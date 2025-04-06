Adam Day, Day Violins owner, inspects a customer’s violin brought in for repairs at Day Violins in Murray on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The lights are on in the shop where Adam Day and his band of violin-makers ply their craft. But if the lights weren’t on? No worries. They’d still have a job.

The whole technological infrastructure could collapse, the industrial revolution could have never happened, and there would still be a place for luthiers, i.e. craftsmen who build or repair stringed instruments the old-world way: by hand.

“The joke around here is that we work in the kind of place where Napoleon is new news,” says Adam, the founder and owner of Adam Day Violins, indulging in a bit of luthier humor.

The name actually comes from the lute, a 15th century French instrument that looks like a bloated banjo. People who made lutes were called luthiers. When the violin, viola, bass and cello came along, luthier became a catch-all for the artisans who shaped them.

Adam Day, Day Violins owner, carves a custom cello bridge at Day Violins in Murray on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“It’s not everyone’s career choice,” deadpans Adam. “When you tell someone what you do it’s always Really?’ What? That’s a thing?”

But it’s his career choice, and to him it’s a dream job. Quite literally.

Adam was 14 years old when his violin teacher, Kelly Richardson, told him he’d had a dream about Adam making violins.

“I came to my violin lesson one day,” Adam recalls, “and he said he’d had this dream and it was so vivid he thought maybe I ought to look into it.”

Adam Day, Day Violins owner, works on a cello at Day Violins in Murray on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

That was 32 years ago. With the exception of a two-year break for a Latter-day Saint mission to Chile, Adam has been honing his craft as a luthier ever since. First came the better part of a decade learning and relearning the basics from world-renowned Utah luthier Paul Hart. That was followed by the founding of his shop a little over 25 years ago in December 2000.

Sometime this summer, Adam Day Violins (adamdayviolins.com) will produce its 7,000th instrument.

Enzo Vecchiarelli, 3, checks out a violin with his mother Nicolle Atkinson, who is a violin teacher, as they visit Day Violins in Murray on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Headquarters for all this artisanship is on State Street in the heart of Murray. Adam’s violin-making shop is tucked in behind Day Murray Music, a business that doesn’t quite date back to Napoleon, but nonetheless is one of the oldest businesses in Murray. Adam’s grandparents, Arlette and John Day, opened the music store just after the end of World War II, in 1949, selling sheet music, record players, vinyl records and refrigerators. Today, Adam’s parents, Clint and Rosanne, along with his brother Jared, manage the store. They still sell all things music, including a prodigious amount of sheet music, but no refrigerators.

The pace slows noticeably when you walk the few steps from the retail store to Adam’s violin shop. Suddenly you’re in a sanctuary of wooden instruments, with a window to watch the luthiers as they make or build up the violins, violas, cellos and basses that will replace the ones being sold.

Adam Day, Day Violins owner, inspects a customer’s violin brought in for repairs at Day Violins in Murray on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Prices range from just a few hundred dollars to $24,000. That’s the price for a custom-made Adam Day violin.

Adam says it takes 200 hours for him to make a violin from scratch, and that’s if the tone sounds right when he plays it. If not, it’s back to the drawing board trying to figure out why.

“Even though the time spent making it dictates that it should be a $20,000 violin, if the tone quality isn’t up to speed it’s not going to sell for that,” says Adam. “So I have to find out why. Maybe I have to take off the top and thin it down to be more resonant, just to give an example.”

Abby Kagie, Day Violins sales floor manager, restrings a violin for a customer at Day Violins in Murray on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Having a keen musical ear is one of three main attributes Adam says a luthier needs to be successful. The other two are an artistic eye — because a violin is also a work of art — and good hand-eye coordination.

“You have to have the hands of a surgeon, really, because all of the measurements and all the fits are so precise,” says Adam.

It also doesn’t hurt to have other musicians love what you make.

Adam’s career got a jump start in the beginning when Joshua Bell, one of America’s foremost violinists, a Grammy-award winner no less, played two of Adam’s first three custom violins and gave them his unqualified endorsement.

“He was one of the first individuals who made me feel like I had a future in violin making,” says Adam. Many others have followed suit. His website is crowded with endorsements from professional musicians.

Adam Day, Day Violins owner, diagnoses sound quality issues on a violin Chris Robison brought in for his daughter at Day Violins in Murray on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

He doesn’t regret not going the traditional college route when it seemed everyone was telling him that was what he needed to do.

“‘You’ll never make a living this way, you need to go to college and get your degree’ – I got told that a lot,” says Adam. “I think it’s sad when people say you have to jump through certain hoops to be successful because that’s not what I experienced.”

He is quick to add, “It’s a miracle, this whole business I get to do is a miracle to me.”

And he doesn’t need computers to do it. Or electricity, for that matter.