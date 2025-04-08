The Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival at Ashton Gardens will feature the largest bloom in its history with over 900,000 spring flowers starting on Wednesday.

The flowers will bloom over the next six weeks of the festival until it concludes on May 17. This includes the 440,000 tulips imported from Holland that will be highlighted, as well as other varieties of flowers, like daffodils, hyacinths and poppies. New to this year's display will be several floral topiaries in the shape of butterfly arches, gnomes and more.

"It's one of the biggest tulip festivals in the nation, the largest tulip festival in the Rocky Mountain region, and we're consistently voted as one of the best and most popular spring-flower festivals in the country," said Abby Allard, Thanksgiving Point communications manager. "This year ... we added 100,000 new tulips to our programs. In past years, we've been pretty consistent at about 750,000 flowers. This year we're closer to a million than we've ever been before."

Taking place on a 50-acre garden, the festival will include live entertainment, vendors and concessions. Thanksgiving Point will also offer several classes including yoga in the garden, watercolor painting, spring centerpiece floral design, flower pressing, bouquet wrapping and basic photography. Each class is available for a fee that includes entrance to the Tulip Festival.

On April 26, there will be a Tulip 5K for participants to run or walk through the Ashton Gardens and receive a commemorative t-shirt and medallion upon completion. For more information, visit the festival website.

While the festival has been held annually for over 20 years, Allard says each year is a new experience for participants.

"Our tulip festival every single year is new and different because every fall we remove all of the bulbs from the year before to plant brand new bulbs. So even if you visited last year and saw our display, if you visit again this year, it's gonna be completely different. Maybe flowers and colors have changed in different beds. Everything will look a little bit different," Allard said.

She further explained that the gardens will continue to change throughout the festival's duration, as different flowers start and finish blooming at varying rates.

Thanksgiving Point's Tulip Festival has won eight Utah Best of State awards in the fairs, festivals and events category, including having already been named the category winner for 2025. As one of the largest tulip festivals in the region, the event consistently draws many visitors from surrounding states to the area, according to Allard.

"For this event, we're seeing pretty consistent visitation from Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Wyoming, Idaho — so we do get a lot more visitorship, and we notice that also affecting our hotels. Lehi starts to get very popular this time of year, partly because of the tulip festival," she said. "I also think Utah is a great place to travel to in the spring and one of the reasons that people like to come at this time of the year is to see the tulip festival."

The tulip festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 3900 N. Garden Drive in Lehi. Admission is time-ticketed and available for $24-29 for adults and $17-24 for children and youth. Thanksgiving Point advises buying tickets online in advance, as there is an additional $3 fee per ticket when purchasing in person.