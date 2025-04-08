Construction workers work on the area surrounding the Salt Lake Bees' new baseball stadium, at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on March 26. The team's first game in the stadium is on Tuesday.

Salt Lake Bees players arrived at The Ballpark at America First Square for the first time late last month to find construction workers still feverishly at work to complete the structure surrounding their new field.

"I haven't played in a construction zone," Salt Lake Bees outfielder Bryce Teodosio told reporters, who were required to wear construction gear as they toured the active construction site.

So much has happened in the two weeks since then.

While the team has since completed a nine-game road trip, going 4-5 during those games, construction crews kept whittling away at everything needed for Tuesday's much-anticipated home opener.

New signage has been added, as have new video boards, the gates into the stadium and the seats where fans will sit. A cleaning crew has also been busy cleaning up the dust, getting the building ready for game day.

"Every single day I go out there, there's something new. It's pretty wild — the progression," said Salt Lake Bees communications manager Nate Thompson. "Boxes are being moved out and (concession) stands are being moved in. ... It is crunch time, so we're really excited for it."

The team plans to celebrate in a big way, too. The National Parks are slated to sing the national anthem, and a flyover is also planned. The Bees also plan to give away pennants, T-shirts, beanies and other memorabilia every night during the first homestand.

'Twas the night before Opening Day… pic.twitter.com/KiMzyGpcvD — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 8, 2025

Here's what fans can expect once inside the Bees' new "hive."

Inside the new ballpark

Baseball fans will see many differences from Smith's Ballpark, starting from the view behind home plate. The Ballpark's new home plate seats are closer to the catcher than the pitcher, according to the team. These seats are also next to "premium" field-level suites, which offer additional standing-room-only seating.

"There's really not a bad view anywhere this ballpark, but it's pretty stunning when you can be this close to the action," said Corina Nelson, director of corporate partnership and activation for the Bees, adding that the Nashville Sounds are the only other minor league team that offers anything similar.

A view of the field from the seats behind home plate inside The Ballpark America First Square is pictured on March 26. | Carter Williams, KSL.com

Fans elsewhere will also find themselves closer to the action because the home and visitor bullpens were built beyond the outfield walls instead of along the first and third base lines like the old stadium. It allows for the seats along both sides to be closer. Fans can still watch pitchers warm up from above the bullpen, much like most modern major league ballparks.

There are still club areas on the upper levels, as well as outfield berm seating like the old stadium. "Party decks" atop both lines allow for up to 500 people, and can be booked for non-baseball events like corporate parties, wedding receptions or high school graduation parties.

Altogether, the stadium seats 8,000 — nearly half of the old ballpark. Fans will still receive a stunning view of the Wasatch Mountains, as with Smith's Ballpark, but the view is different. They're not as close as they were at Smith's Ballpark, but there are more visible peaks — perhaps best enjoyed from the party decks.

Fans will also notice a larger video board that's in left field instead of right field like the old field.

Construction workers walk on the field as they work on the Salt Lake Bees’ new baseball stadium, at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on March 26. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Bees officials have already announced several concession options that the new stadium will hold. Many of the stadium's new concession stands are expected to be open on Tuesday, but some will open later in the season as construction wraps up.

The stadium will also feature new kids' play areas, including a mini golf course beyond left field. That is not expected to be ready for Tuesday's opener, but Thompson said it should be available by the this weekend.

More than a ballpark

The Ballpark is just one of a few developments around America First Square. A new TRAX station outside the stadium is already open, but many of the other developments around the complex aren't expected to be ready. These include at least three restaurants, a first-of-its-kind Megaplex Entertainment Center and concert venue.

Those will open at various times this year they are completed. As such, fans will likely still see plenty of closed-off areas by the stadium, especially at the start of the season.

"People will have to pardon our dust because there's a lot of construction taking place around," said Steve Starks, CEO of Larry H. Miller Company, which owns the development and the Bees.

Construction near The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan is pictured on March 26. More parts of America First Square are expected to open as the year continues. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

He believes, however, it will also give fans something new every time they visit because many of those will open as the season continues.

The Johnson Files (May 31), Mat and Savanna Shaw (June 14), The Strike (June 28) and The 502s (July 3) were announced as the first performances at the new stage as part of a summer concert series. Company officials say they want to keep the area "programmed" at least 300 days every year, even opening ice skating in the area during the baseball offseason.

Those features will slowly come together over the next year, while other developments are planned in the future as the area continues to grow.

“This will be a hub of activity and growth for years to come,” Starks said.