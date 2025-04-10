Utah troopers and police officers working to minimize distracted driving pose outside the police department in Lehi on Tuesday. Multiple agencies are identifying offenders, with some using unmarked vehicles.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah law enforcement is cracking down on distracted driving this week by using unmarked vehicles to identify distracted drivers along the Wasatch Front.

Covert spotters are on the lookout for distracted drivers in Salt Lake and Utah counties to alert nearby officers of those violating traffic laws. The Utah Highway Patrol is recognizing Distracted Driving Awareness Month by educating the public one driver at a time.

“In the past, we have had great success with this,” said UHP Sgt. Mike Alexander. “The unmarked van does spot a lot of violations, and they do call those out very clearly so that we know exactly what was going on inside that vehicle. It’s a very effective tool to use for the enforcement aspect.”

While cellphones are a common distraction, UHP Col. Michael Rapich explained that the issue goes beyond technology.

“In the last week, our officers have identified people brushing their teeth, styling their hair, eating meals, reading books, even using clipboards while trying to drive a vehicle. Keep in mind when you’re driving a vehicle, especially for freeway speeds at 70 mph, you’re traveling over 100 feet per second,” said Rapich.

“In less than three seconds, you’re going to travel the length of an entire football field. Three seconds happens really quickly when you’re distracted,” he said. “Unexpected things happen, vehicles move in front of you, and that’s when tragedies happen.”

This increased focus on driving safety is the combined effort of 17 law enforcement agencies whose officers will take on over 175 additional shifts this month, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. The department is also running a campaign on social media to call attention to the issue, with some ads targeted toward drivers 25 and under who are identified as distracted drivers more frequently than other demographics.

When pulling someone over for this violation, an officer may issue a citation for up to $100, but ultimately their aim is to educate drivers about the dangers of driving distracted, according to Rapich.

“(Officers are) putting a lot of effort into going out and finding opportunities to identify people who are making this very bad mistake and bring some attention to them, and maybe bring some awareness and correct that behavior before that turns into tragedy,” Rapich said.

In 2023, distraction-related accidents caused 3,275 fatalities across the nation, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Utah Highway Patrol troopers say distracted driving is still a serious issue in the state, with around 5,000 car accidents last year being the direct result of distracted driving.

Utah traffic laws prohibit drivers from using cellphones to view or capture videos and photographs, text, send emails, dial a phone number or access the internet. Drivers are permitted to use technology on the road when using hands-free devices or if it is necessary during an emergency. They are also able to use technology like GPS for navigation but cannot manipulate the screen or type an address while driving.

About 1 in 5 drivers admit they text behind the wheel, according to a new study from Nationwide that surveyed 1,000 car owners about their distracted driving habits. Of this group, 15% said they access social media while driving, and 13% admitted to watching videos.

More information about national efforts to prevent distracted driving can be found here.