A sign warning about upcoming construction near Redwood Road in the Rose Park neighborhood on Monday. Salt Lake City's 600/700 North project is expected to last from this spring through most of 2026.

Construction is about to begin on a massive two-year project that seeks to improve a key road on the west side of Utah’s capital city.

Salt Lake City is expected to begin the much-anticipated 600/700 North reconstruction project in Rose Park this week, as signs warn drivers to "expect delays" beginning on Wednesday because of lane closures in the area. The city is also planning to hold another public open house on Wednesday to explain the project's hazy timeline.

"It's hard to know, at this point, how long the project is going to take to build, but we're quite sure it's going to take more than just one construction season," said Kyle Cook, a Salt Lake City transportation engineer.

City transportation officials previously warned of "major" traffic disruptions once construction began, which is why they began marketing impacts in December. The project calls for a full reconstruction of 600/700 North between 800 West and Redwood Road, an important east-west connecting road that also links I-15 and I-215 traffic.

New features like curb-protected bike lanes and improved crosswalks are planned, along with other infrastructure upgrades, matching needs requested by residents in the area.

"By maintaining the existing travel lanes, we keep capacity and avoid congestion for drivers. Adding high-comfort bike lanes provides safe and comfortable access for riders of all ages and abilities, and new trees will provide shade and beauty for current and future generations," said Megan Leether, a Salt Lake City project engineer.

Funding for the $20-million project was set aside from a few sources, including a city sales tax bond and UDOT's transportation investment fund. It's one of the many projects on tap this construction season.

Although traffic will soon be reduced to one lane in each direction, the largest travel impacts are yet to come.

Construction work on the road will essentially coincide with a separate Utah Department of Transportation-led project to replace the aging bridge over the Jordan River along the route. While separate, Cook said both entities have coordinated their work to ensure that it all aligns properly.

However, UDOT is still in the process of selecting a contractor to take on the job of replacing the 650 North bridge, as the road switches from 600 North to 700 North, which is why the full construction timeline remains unclear.

Cones and construction signage along 600 North near Redwood Road in the Rose Park neighborhood in Salt Lake City on Monday. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A section of the road will be closed off once that begins, which will likely take place during the second half of this year, Cook said. The city expects the closure could last up to eight months, potentially wrapping up as late as May 2026, barring any setbacks.

"The bridge project is going to be shorter in duration but higher in impact," he told KSL.com. "It's this kind of floating puzzle piece that we're still trying to figure out when it's going to hit and how exactly it's going to work."

The remainder of the road redesign is expected to linger through the end of the 2026 construction season, working around the bridge project.

Some road users are already bracing for impacts. This week, Utah Transit Authority began running a long-term detour of its Route 205 bus, moving service between 900 West and Redwood Road to 500 North for the foreseeable future.

The city expects more impacts will take place as construction continues.

Transportation officials will field questions at Backman Elementary School, 601 N. 1500 West, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The open house will also include food from The Other Side Donuts, as well as a raffle for new adult and children's bikes, and other bike-related equipment in coordination with Bike Utah.

Spanish-speaking employees will also be on hand to help communicate the message to as many residents as possible. Those who cannot make it can email their questions to 600North@slc.gov or call 801-618-1003. The city also set up a webpage where people can sign up for regular project updates.