College football players from Utah State University and Southern Utah University help deliver the Utah Pork Producer Association’s 35,000-pound donation of pork in partnership with Daily’s Premium Meats to the Utah Food Bank on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

On Wednesday, a group of football players from Utah State University, Southern Utah University and Brigham Young University helped donate thousands of pounds of pork to the Utah Food Bank.

The donation of 35,000 pounds of pork was made through the Utah Pork Producers Association in partnership with Daily’s Premium Meats. This donation is equivalent to 140,000 servings.

“With this donation, Utah pork farmers aim to offer a meal and a sense of hope to those who need it most,” said Jim Webb, UPPA president elect.

This donation will be distributed by the Utah Food Bank to those in need.

The UPPA is an organization that supports Utah’s pork industry through “advocacy, education, and community engagement. UPPA strives to positively impact the industry and beyond with a focus on sustainable practices and community support,” according to a release from the UPPA.

“We are grateful for the work Utah Food Bank puts in every day to ensure no Utahns go hungry, and are proud to be able to support their efforts through this donation,” Webb added.

For the past six years the UPPA has consistently supported the food bank and has donated a total of 210,000 pounds of meat, or 840,000 servings.

“Utah pork has been an incredibly generous partner over the years,” said Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank. “Today’s donation will make a significant impact in the homes of many across the state.”