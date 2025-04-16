An officer with the Department of Natural Resources was involved in a shooting in Duchesne County on Tuesday night.

A Utah Department of Natural Resources officer was involved in a “critical incident” on Tuesday night, according to a statement from the department.

A conservation officer located a person on Tuesday at about 8 p.m., whom law enforcement had been asked to be on the lookout for, after pulling that person over, "shots were fired," the department said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

The suspect was injured and flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Salt Lake County. The officer was not injured.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office also released a brief statement about the incident, stating that deputies were notified of a "suspicious person" at about 8:45 p.m. The statement does not say what the person was doing that was considered suspicious, but goes on to say that the sheriff's office received another call "about the same vehicle."

That vehicle was "swerving all over the roadway and drove off the roadway and hit an unknown object," according to the sheriff's office.

Information about exactly where the shooting occurred or whether the driver was male or female was not immediately released.

The State Bureau of Investigation was assigned to investigate the shooting. The DNR officer has been placed on standard administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

This story may be updated