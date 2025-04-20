The front page of the Deseret News on April 22, 1999, as reporting continued from Littleton, Colorado, where an attack two days before at Columbine High School left 15 dead and many more injured.
Chris Miller
By Chris Miller
Chris is assistant editor with the Politics and the West team, and also writes a daily Deseret News archives story.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On April 20, 1999, two students shot and killed 12 classmates and one teacher and injured 23 others before taking their own lives at Columbine High School, near Denver, Colorado.

At that time, it was the worst school shooting in U.S. history.

Many in the West watched the events unfold on television, and many still have the image of young students streaming out of the Littleton, Colorado, school burned in their minds. The Deseret News also reported on the tragedy then, and since then on how victims and families have worked to put their lives back together.

Per Associated Press reports, the victims included a girl who wrote to God in her diaries, a boy with learning disabilities who was just learning to like who he was and a teen who would spend every free minute fishing.

During a vigil a year ago on the 25th anniversary of the shooting, small candles flickered on 13 empty chairs, short biographies of Columbine students Rachel Scott, Kyle Velasquez and Corey DePooter and the other victims were read one by one. After each, the crowd of about 150 people replied together “never forgotten” and a bell tolled.

In this April 19, 2004, file photo, a sign at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo. Security was stepped up at Columbine High School on the anniversary, and the school was closed. | Ed Andrieski, Associated Press

The youngest killed in the attack that has inspired dozens of copycat shootings was Steven Curnow, 14. The oldest was teacher Dave Sanders, 47, who shepherded students out of the cafeteria to safety and was shot as he tried to get students upstairs into classrooms.

The incident, and others like it, have been hard to fathom, hard to report on, hard to learn from, and sadly, hard to stop from happening.

Still, it is inspiring to read of the survivors — now in their 30s and 40s, what they have overcome, and what has sustained them.

Here are stories from Deseret News archives about the Columbine shooting and what we have learned:

Year later, Columbine still hurts

Columbine survivor in Utah offers messages of hope to Newtown community

Columbine victim Rachel Scott’s faith is still changing lives: ‘Bringing light into a really dark situation’

Columbine survivors tell tale of hope

10 years later, Columbine remembers

View Comments

Columbine parents praise essay by mom of shooter

Utah students rally for gun reform on anniversary of Columbine shooting

Book: Columbine shooters mentally ill, not bullied

After the shootings: How trauma changes people

Related
Deseret News timeline
We were there: See Deseret News front pages from 45 big moments in Utah, world history
Happy birthday, Deseret News! A look back at our first issue and others through the ages
People visit the Columbine Memorial before a vigil at the site for the victims of the massacre at Columbine High School nearly 20 years ago Friday, April 19, 2019, in Littleton, Colo. | David Zalubowski
Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.