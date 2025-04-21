SARATOGA SPRINGS — Intermountain Health on Friday broke ground on the site of its new multispecialty clinic, which will include a dedicated cancer center, for residents of northern Utah County.

The Intermountain Saratoga Springs Multi-Specialty Clinic and Cancer Center plans to offer a wide range of specialized services, including OB/GYN care, gastroenterology care, audiology, urology, cardiology and pediatrics services, among others.

The cancer center within the clinic will provide comprehensive cancer care, such as chemotherapy treatments and support services. This will include survivorship services like oncology social work and oncology nurse navigators, who guide patients through the health care system and help manage expectations.

The new cancer center will join only two others in the county — located in American Fork and Provo — in hopes of easing the burden on patients who would otherwise need to regularly travel around 20 to 50 miles round trip to receive treatment.

"Intermountain has a very strong belief that cancer care should be delivered close to home," said Desiree Dougherty, assistant regional service line director for Intermountain Health. "Carrying the burden of cancer ... is time consuming, creates stress, anxiety, time away from work, and they all have to spend hours in centers on days that they feel awful. The care is hard, and the treatments are difficult. So bringing cancer care close to home for these patients is incredibly important so they can have the care that they need with their families close to home."

Laurie and Scott Stone felt the full weight of this burden when Laurie was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2022. She went through extensive testing and was advised to have a hysterectomy. Following her procedure, doctors determined she would also need radiation therapy, which she received at the Intermountain cancer centers in American Fork and Provo.

This required frequent 25- or 50-mile trips, typically during heavy morning traffic. Two years after Laurie Stone's diagnosis, Scott received abnormal blood test results at his yearly physical and was also diagnosed with cancer. Laurie Stone has now completed treatment and anxiously awaits the five-year mark, where she will be declared cancer free, and Scott Stone is still undergoing treatment.

The pair were present at Friday's groundbreaking ceremony and expressed their deep gratitude and love for the medical staff in Intermountain's oncology network who have supported them over the years. While they will still need to travel for the remainder of Scott Stone's treatment, the couple is excited that these services will be available just 5 miles from their home.

"I'm so grateful for this center being here closer to home and that our community can take advantage of (it). Thank you very much," said Scott Stone, addressing Intermountain staff.

The multidisciplinary clinic aims to provide more services to northern Utah County because it is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state. Saratoga Springs is home to over 59,000 residents as of 2024, almost doubling its population since 2018. Eagle Mountain has around 64,000 residents and is projected to grow to nearly 80,000 by 2029.

"Our vision for this clinic is simple, which is that we want to bring the full strength of Intermountain cancer services into a space that feels local, personal and healing," said Brandon Barney, medical director of radiation oncology services. "Patients here will have access to the same cutting edge technology that they would get in Salt Lake or at Utah Valley Hospital. That includes treatments with radiotherapy, with chemotherapy ... in-office procedures, radiation treatment planning. There's not really going to be a disease site or a type of cancer that we won't be able to treat here."

The clinic will be located at 392 W. Medical Drive in Saratoga Springs, between Intermountain Saratoga Springs Emergency Department and Surgery Center buildings and plans to open in fall 2026.