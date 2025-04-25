The almost 3,000 Southern Utah University graduates were reminded to enjoy the small moments and find their own paths as they celebrated their accomplishments Thursday.

“Tonight we celebrate a moment of triumph, a milestone that marks years of hard work, growth and determination. And what a moment this is,” SUU President Mindy Benson said.

The 2,859 graduates hail from 41 different countries, 47 states, and for the first time, all 29 Utah counties, Benson said. The youngest achiever of the night was only 17, and the oldest, 66, proving you’re never too old to go to college.

While graduation is a big moment in most people’s lives, Benson encouraged the graduates to reflect on the small moments that have also transformed them and brought them joy.

“Some of your most ordinary moments will be the best moments of your life. Ordinary days of our students working on their education turn into extraordinary lives of engagement in the workforce and phenomenal career opportunities,” she said.

Joy is found in the small moments, she said, such as walking across campus while the leaves change colors, laughing with a roommate at 2 a.m. or seeing a professor do something silly to emphasize a teaching point. She told the graduates not to wait for happiness to be handed to them but to see that happiness is right here in front of each of them.

“The small ordinary moments often hold the deepest joy. Don’t rush past them; let them fill you. And as you move through life, be the person who lifts others with love and kindness,” she said.

NFL Pittsburgh Steelers player Miles Killebrew received an honorary doctorate of public service before giving the commencement address Thursday night. Killebrew graduated from SUU in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree while on scholarship for the football team.

He explained how he grew up in the Las Vegas desert, where he would explore the landscape and climb mountains. He loved finding new paths to the top.

Pittsburgh Steelers player and SUU alumni Miles Killebrew speaks at the university's 2025 graduation ceremony Thursday. | Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Killebrew went on to tell the story of how he carved out his own path up the mountain of the NFL. Even though many view being on the special teams portion of the team as a stepping stone to something bigger, he found his own niche of success and became an expert in blocking punts.

“I’m not saying to not dream big. Be the quarterback, be the CEO, be the name on the building. But don’t forget some of the most meaningful impact comes from the roles that don’t get the spotlight,” he said.

There is honor doing the work no one else wants to do, and there is greatness in being consistent, he said. It’s important to be dependable and show up, not just in the flashy moments, but also in the quiet in between moments, he added.

“If you show up with heart, with humility and the courage to carve your own way up the mountain, you’ll find purpose. And often, you will find success,” Killebrew concluded.

After he finished speaking, the students all waved red Terrible Towels, an iconic Steelers merchandise item but in the SUU Thunderbirds’ color, in honor of Killebrew.

Artist and sculptor Jerry Anderson also received an honorary doctorate of fine arts for the impressive sculptures he has created to honor history. Sixteen Anderson sculptures dot the SUU campus, and several others can be found around Cedar City.

Bachelor of fine arts graduate Abbie Cochrane spoke about how SUU changed her life for the better. She believes everyone she meets teaches her something, and while it’s easy to admire characteristics of others, it can be hard to find things to admire in ourselves.

Graduate Abbie Cochrane speaks at Southern Utah University's 2025 graduation Thursday. | Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

“Comparison, my friends, is not only the thief of joy, but the slayer of authenticity. Believe in the plans you have made. Believe in the things you have learned. Believe in the community you have built. And, most importantly, believe in the power you have to make a difference,” the Salt Lake City native said.

Everyone has impacts they are destined to fulfill, and although it can be scary, it’s crucial to trust in yourself to keep bringing your dreams to life, she said. Instead of looking back and seeing the hardships you endured, look at the growth you have experienced.

“Today, let us clear the clouds away for a moment and look at this beautiful horizon ahead of us. Every day we thought we wouldn’t make it through, we survived,” Cochrane said. “Any storm you face is a storm you are well prepared to weather.”