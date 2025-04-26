OGDEN — Over 3,600 students became Weber State University alumni Friday when the school held its commencement ceremony inside Stewart Stadium on a pleasant spring evening.

“Don’t let fear of the unknown hold you back. Don’t ever stop believing the power of your potential,” Kelsey Rule, elementary education graduate and student speaker, told the crowd of graduates. “I won’t stop growing, and I hope neither will you, because we are Wildcats, and we can do anything. Don’t give up.”

Friday’s graduation featured a keynote address from Diane Morais, who recently retired after serving as the president of Ally Bank, where she oversaw consumer and commercial banking. Morais managed 3,500 employees, $50 billion in assets, $2 billion in annual revenue and more than $144 billion in deposits.

Despite this, Morais acknowledged graduates seldom remember the guest speaker on their big day. So, she harnessed her message on something she knows they’ll remember.

“We’re going to use the name Weber. We know it’s a name you’re never going to forget,” Morais said. “Each letter of Weber represents a principle I hope you’ll carry with you. Not just as a graduate of Weber State, but as a citizen of this world.”

“W” stands for work ethic, Morais explained.

She explained how, in her 37-plus-year career, there were times where she knew that she wasn’t the smartest person in the room, but she worked hard every day.

“Persistent effort, repeated over time, wins. It’s quite simple: Show up early, be prepared, follow through and always go a little bit further than what is expected,” Morais said. “Hard work is noticed, appreciated and will always give the advantage.”

“E,” Morais said, means to explore.

She said she wants Weber’s 2025 graduating class to explore the world around them, be intellectually curious and strive to learn new things every day. This mindset, she said, is something that was instilled in her by her “dearly departed” father.

Ravenna Deahl, graduating with a bachelor’s in accounting, building design and construction management, moves her tassel to symbolize graduating during Weber State’s commencement ceremony at Stewart Stadium in Ogden on Friday. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“Don’t just fixate on going straight up the ladder. Avoid the view of taking the job that’s going to get you the next promotion or the bigger raise. You’ll miss out on opportunities. This applies not only to your careers but to life in general. Stay open, learn and view the world with a curious lens,” Morais said.

Then, it was time for Morais’ personal favorite. “B” for boldness.

She challenged graduates to say “yes” to new things, ask questions others are afraid to ask, apply for roles they think may be out of reach and, most importantly, speak up when it matters.

“I had to be bold in my career. As a woman in a largely male dominated financial services industry, if I wasn’t bold enough to speak my mind, make bold decisions and lead from the front, I would have blended into the background,” Morais said. “Don’t play it safe. You will miss out on opportunities.”

The next “E” represents empathy “in your careers, in your relationships and in your communities,” Morais said.

Nathanael Quimby, graduating with a masters in computer science, plays with the marching band during Weber State’s commencement ceremony at Stewart Stadium in Ogden on Friday. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

She explained that when she was preparing to retire from Ally Bank, she was struck by colleagues who shared stories about how she impacted them by doing little things like remembering the names of their kids and asking how they were doing.

“These are small, simple things. But these things are hugely impactful. People remember. And so the learning here is, have empathy, be kind, truly care about people. You’ll be surprised at how this comes back to you over and over,” Morais said.

Finally, she reached “R” — what she called her “x-factor in life.”

Resilience.

“Life happens to all of us. Things we didn’t plan for, envision or predict will come out of left field, and we all need to be ready to deal with it, whatever it is. The reality is, we are all going to experience setbacks, disappointments or troubles in life. Some will be big, some will be small, but how we respond is the change maker,” Morais said. “Our ability to get up, move forward and learn from whatever it is ... is what creates the moments in life that shape who you are and how you will live.”