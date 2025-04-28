A gas leak has led to the evacuation of an area in South Salt Lake, a tweet from the South Salt Lake Fire Department said Sunday.

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY — A gas leak and resulting fire led to the evacuation of the area of 3300 South to 3500 South and West Temple to 200 West in South Salt Lake, the South Salt Lake Fire Department tweeted on Sunday.

The department’s 7:29 p.m. post on X said the evacuation was mandatory. Residents were advised to avoid the area. An evacuation shelter was set up at 3805 S. Main in South Salt Lake.

The evacuations were to remain in place throughout the night, the South Salt Lake Fire Department said late Sunday.

Anyone unable to evacuate was asked to call the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center dispatch at 801-840-4100.

The order came after fire crews, who were in the area after a downed power line had caused a truck fire, saw that the ground was also on fire, the South Salt Lake Fire Department said. The fire was reportedly out by 10 p.m.

It is anticipated that the gas will remain shut off to the area. A bus bridge is in effect between the Millcreek and Meadowbrook stations, to avoid the area.

Crews were still working on the leak Monday morning and road closed signs remained in the area.

Contributing: Brian Carlson