Larry Littlefield passes down boxes full of signatures bound for submission to the Salt Lake County Clerk's Office supporting a referendum on HB267 at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Enough signatures have been verified as of Monday morning to get the referendum against the public sector collective bargaining ban on the ballot in 2026, based on information released from the Salt Lake County Clerk’s Office.

The Protect Utah Workers coalition spent a month gathering signatures for a referendum against HB267. On April 16, the group turned in over 300,000 signatures to the Salt Lake County Clerk’s Office to be verified.

The Protect Utah Workers coalition released a statement on Monday lauding the accomplishment:

“This is shaping up to be the most successful citizen-led referendum in Utah’s history and it’s thanks to the thousands of volunteers who stood up and said voters, not politicians, should decide Utah’s future.”

The path to the ballot

In order for a statewide referendum to be placed on the ballot in Utah, it needs signatures from 8% of voters in Utah — 140,748 — as well as 8% of voters in 15 of the state’s 29 state Senate districts.

The county clerk’s office updates the number of verified signatures posted online each morning. On Monday morning, the referendum had a total of 146,480 verified signatures.

The requirement of having 8% of voters in 15 state Senate districts had also been reached, with more than enough signatures from exactly 15 districts. The deadline for signatures to be verified is May 7, so more districts could reach 8% by then.

Reaction to reaching the required numbers

Britt Miller, president of the Teamsters Local 222, wrote in an email “The results are undeniable, this is a victory for democracy and a reminder to elected officials that they are representatives of the people. The people are speaking loud and clear and they want their public employees protected and respected. Are the elected officials listening?”

The battle is not over yet, as those in opposition of the referendum still have time to get people who signed to remove their signatures from the petition. If any of the currently qualifying districts drops below 8%, they will no longer qualify.

“There will be attempts to get citizens to remove their name from the petition, don’t let them scare you, Protect Utah’s Workers!” added Miller.

If the referendum still has enough signatures by the end of the time frame to remove signatures, it will go on the ballot during the next statewide election, in 2026, for voters to decide whether or not to overturn the law.

In its release, the Protect Utah Workers coalition said:

“The message is clear: Utahns still believe in checks and balances, accountability, and the power of the people to lead. Many of the qualified districts are represented by the very politicians who actively pushed (and sponsored) HB 267: Public Sector Labor Union Amendments. Now, their own neighborhoods are standing up for public workers’ rights.”

Utah Parents United is an organization that has been working against the referendum and in favor of HB267.

“We’re focused on winning at the ballot box to empower parents, support educators, and prioritize students through HB 267’s practical reforms,” Utah Parents United wrote in a statement to the Deseret News. “Our legislature and governor passed HB 267 to put families first — and voters will stand with parents, teachers, and students to protect Utah’s future."

The Utah Education Association, which is part of the Protect Utah Workers coalition, posted on Instagram, sharing the requirements to get on the ballot.

“Thanks to thousands of volunteers and over 320,000 supporters, the HB267 referendum has crossed the required thresholds for signatures and Senate districts! THIS IS HUGE! But the fight isn’t over. Special interest groups are trying to pressure voters into removing their names. If you signed, KEEP YOUR NAME. KEEP YOUR VOICE,” wrote the UEA.