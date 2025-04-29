View Comments
Here are events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community that are going on in May. It’s broken down by type of event or activity throughout the month.
Utah markets, festivals and activities in May
- May 1-17 — Tulip Festival | Thanksgiving Point, Lehi
- May 2-3 — Price City Renaissance Festival | Washington Park, Price
- May 2-4 — Salt Lake Home & Patio Expo | Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy
- May 7-10 — Kanab Red Rock ATV Jamboree | Kanab
- May 10 — Mural Fest | South Salt Lake
- May 15-18 — Great Salt Lake Bird Festival | Western Sports Park, Farmington
- May 16-18 — Ogden Home Show | Golden Spike Event Center, Ogden
- May 16-18 — Living Traditions Festival | Washington and Library Square, Salt Lake City
- May 23-24 — Art on Main | Downtown Brigham City
- May 23-24 — Scandinavian Festival | Snow College, Ephraim
- May 23-26 — Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival | Soldier Hollow Legacy Park, Midway
- May 24 — Heritage Day | Spring City
- May 24-25 — Moab Arts Festival | Swanny City Park, Moab
Utah concerts and shows in May
- May 2 — Dylan Scott | Union Event Center, Salt Lake City
- May 3, 5 and 6 — The Used | Union Event Center, Salt Lake City
- May 5-6 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit | Sandy Amphitheater, Sandy
- May 10 — Jack White | Union Event Center, Salt Lake City
- May 15-18 — Kilby Block Party | Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City
- May 23 — Alejandro Fernandez | Maverik Center, West Valley City
- May 28 — Alex Warren | Union Event Center, Salt Lake City
- May 31 — Lord Huron | Sandy Amphitheater, Sandy
Utah theater productions in May
- May 1-3 — “The Wizard of Oz” | SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem
- May 1-3 — “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” | The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove
- May 1-3 — “Seussical Jr” | The Ziegfeld Theater, Ogden
- May 1-5 — “12 Angry Men” | Old Barn Community Theatre, Collinston
- May 1-5 — “Aristocats Kids” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton
- May 1-10 — “Jersey Boys” | The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove
- May 1-10 — “Legally Blonde” | Heritage Theatre, Brigham City
- May 1-10 — “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” | Hurricane City Fine Arts Center, Hurricane
- May 1-25 — “Wicked” | Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City
- May 1-31 — “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” | Terrace Plaza Playhouse | Ogden
- May 1-31 — “Mamma Mia! ABBA-cadabra!” | Desert Star Playhouse, Murray
- May 2-17 — “Waitress” | Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, Salt Lake City
- May 2-17 — “Little Women” | Lehi Arts Center, Lehi
- May 5-31 — “Finding Neverland” | Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy
- May 15-19 — “Sweeney Todd School Edition” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton
- May 15-20 — “The Little Mermaid Jr.” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton
- May 15-31 — “The Wedding Singer” | Draper Historic Theatre, Draper
- May 16-31 — “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” | Empress Theatre, Magna
- May 16-31 — “Tuck Everlasting” | CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Centerville
- May 16-31 — “The Odd Couple” | The Off Broadway Theatre Company, Salt Lake City
- May 17-31 — “Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We Are in a Play!’” | Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre, Logan
Utah Hockey Club May schedule
- No games scheduled for May.
Utah Jazz May schedule
- No games scheduled for May.
Utah Royals schedule
- May 3 — Utah Royals vs. North Carolina Courage | 8 p.m.
- May 23 — Utah Royals vs. Orlando Pride | 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake schedule
- May 14 — Real Salt Lake vs. Portland | 7:30 p.m.
- May 24 — Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver | 7:30 p.m.
Brigham Young University sports in May
- May 1 — BYU softball vs. Texas Tech | 5 p.m.
- May 1 — BYU baseball vs. Kansas State | 6:30 p.m.
- May 1 — BYU track and field — Robison Invitational
- May 2 — BYU softball vs. Texas Tech | 5 p.m.
- May 2 — BYU baseball vs. Kansas State | 6:30 p.m.
- May 3 — BYU baseball vs. Kansas State | 1:30 p.m.
- May 3 — BYU softball vs. Texas Tech | 5 p.m.
- May 13 — BYU baseball vs. University of Utah | 6 p.m.
- May 15 — BYU baseball vs. Texas Tech | 6 p.m.
- May 16 — BYU baseball vs. Texas Tech | 6 p.m.
- May 17 — BYU baseball vs. Texas Tech | 1 p.m.
University of Utah sports in May
- May 6 — University of Utah baseball vs. Utah Valley | 6 p.m.
- May 15 — University of Utah baseball vs. TCU | 6 p.m.
- May 16 — University of Utah baseball vs. TCU | 6 p.m.
- May 17 — University of Utah baseball vs. TCU | 2 p.m.
Utah State University sports in May
- No events to highlight at Utah State for May.
Weber State University sports in May
- May 3 — Weber State softball vs. Utah Tech | 12 p.m.
Utah Valley University sports in May
- May 2 — UVU softball vs. Southern Utah | 3 p.m.
- May 3 — UVU softball vs. Southern Utah | 1 p.m.
- May 9 — UVU baseball vs. Sacramento State | 6:05 p.m.
- May 10 — UVU baseball vs. Sacramento State | 4:05 p.m.
- May 11 — UVU baseball vs. Sacramento State | 1:05 p.m.
Southern Utah University sports in May
- May 1 — SUU men’s and women’s track & field | SUU Coliseum Championships
Utah Tech University sports in May
- May 2 — Utah Tech baseball vs. Seattle U | 12:05 p.m.
- May 3 — Utah Tech baseball vs. Seattle U | 2:05 p.m.
- May 4 — Utah Tech baseball vs. Seattle U | 12:05 p.m.
- May 9 — Utah Tech baseball vs. UT Arlington | 6:05 p.m.
- May 10 — Utah Tech baseball vs. UT Arlington | 2:05 p.m.
- May 11 — Utah Tech baseball vs. UT Arlington | 12:05 p.m.