Here are events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community that are going on in May. It’s broken down by type of event or activity throughout the month.

Utah markets, festivals and activities in May

May 1-17 — Tulip Festival | Thanksgiving Point, Lehi

May 2-3 — Price City Renaissance Festival | Washington Park, Price

May 2-4 — Salt Lake Home & Patio Expo | Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

May 7-10 — Kanab Red Rock ATV Jamboree | Kanab

May 10 — Mural Fest | South Salt Lake

May 15-18 — Great Salt Lake Bird Festival | Western Sports Park, Farmington

May 16-18 — Ogden Home Show | Golden Spike Event Center, Ogden

May 16-18 — Living Traditions Festival | Washington and Library Square, Salt Lake City

May 23-24 — Art on Main | Downtown Brigham City

May 23-24 — Scandinavian Festival | Snow College, Ephraim

May 23-26 — Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival | Soldier Hollow Legacy Park, Midway

May 24 — Heritage Day | Spring City

May 24-25 — Moab Arts Festival | Swanny City Park, Moab

Utah concerts and shows in May

May 2 — Dylan Scott | Union Event Center, Salt Lake City

May 3, 5 and 6 — The Used | Union Event Center, Salt Lake City

May 5-6 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit | Sandy Amphitheater, Sandy

May 10 — Jack White | Union Event Center, Salt Lake City

May 15-18 — Kilby Block Party | Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City

May 23 — Alejandro Fernandez | Maverik Center, West Valley City

May 28 — Alex Warren | Union Event Center, Salt Lake City

May 31 — Lord Huron | Sandy Amphitheater, Sandy

Utah theater productions in May

May 1-3 — “The Wizard of Oz” | SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem

May 1-3 — “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” | The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove

May 1-3 — “Seussical Jr” | The Ziegfeld Theater, Ogden

May 1-5 — “12 Angry Men” | Old Barn Community Theatre, Collinston

May 1-5 — “Aristocats Kids” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton

May 1-10 — “Jersey Boys” | The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove

May 1-10 — “Legally Blonde” | Heritage Theatre, Brigham City

May 1-10 — “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” | Hurricane City Fine Arts Center, Hurricane

May 1-25 — “Wicked” | Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City

May 1-31 — “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” | Terrace Plaza Playhouse | Ogden

May 1-31 — “Mamma Mia! ABBA-cadabra!” | Desert Star Playhouse, Murray

May 2-17 — “Waitress” | Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, Salt Lake City

May 2-17 — “Little Women” | Lehi Arts Center, Lehi

May 5-31 — “Finding Neverland” | Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy

May 15-19 — “Sweeney Todd School Edition” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton

May 15-20 — “The Little Mermaid Jr.” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton

May 15-31 — “The Wedding Singer” | Draper Historic Theatre, Draper

May 16-31 — “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” | Empress Theatre, Magna

May 16-31 — “Tuck Everlasting” | CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Centerville

May 16-31 — “The Odd Couple” | The Off Broadway Theatre Company, Salt Lake City

May 17-31 — “Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We Are in a Play!’” | Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre, Logan

Utah Hockey Club May schedule

No games scheduled for May.

Utah Jazz May schedule

No games scheduled for May.

Utah Royals schedule

May 3 — Utah Royals vs. North Carolina Courage | 8 p.m.

May 23 — Utah Royals vs. Orlando Pride | 7:30 p.m.

May 14 — Real Salt Lake vs. Portland | 7:30 p.m.

May 24 — Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver | 7:30 p.m.

Brigham Young University sports in May

May 1 — BYU softball vs. Texas Tech | 5 p.m.

May 1 — BYU baseball vs. Kansas State | 6:30 p.m.

May 1 — BYU track and field — Robison Invitational

May 2 — BYU softball vs. Texas Tech | 5 p.m.

May 2 — BYU baseball vs. Kansas State | 6:30 p.m.

May 3 — BYU baseball vs. Kansas State | 1:30 p.m.

May 3 — BYU softball vs. Texas Tech | 5 p.m.

May 13 — BYU baseball vs. University of Utah | 6 p.m.

May 15 — BYU baseball vs. Texas Tech | 6 p.m.

May 16 — BYU baseball vs. Texas Tech | 6 p.m.

May 17 — BYU baseball vs. Texas Tech | 1 p.m.

University of Utah sports in May

May 6 — University of Utah baseball vs. Utah Valley | 6 p.m.

May 15 — University of Utah baseball vs. TCU | 6 p.m.

May 16 — University of Utah baseball vs. TCU | 6 p.m.

May 17 — University of Utah baseball vs. TCU | 2 p.m.

Utah State University sports in May

No events to highlight at Utah State for May.

Weber State University sports in May

May 3 — Weber State softball vs. Utah Tech | 12 p.m.

Utah Valley University sports in May

May 2 — UVU softball vs. Southern Utah | 3 p.m.

May 3 — UVU softball vs. Southern Utah | 1 p.m.

May 9 — UVU baseball vs. Sacramento State | 6:05 p.m.

May 10 — UVU baseball vs. Sacramento State | 4:05 p.m.

May 11 — UVU baseball vs. Sacramento State | 1:05 p.m.

Southern Utah University sports in May

May 1 — SUU men’s and women’s track & field | SUU Coliseum Championships

Utah Tech University sports in May