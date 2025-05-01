Mirage is pictured at the Best Friends Animal Society’s Sanctuary in Kanab. The feline survived a fall that killed her owners at Bryce Canyon National Park.

A lone survivor has emerged after a man and a woman died in Bryce Canyon National Park after an apparent fall earlier this week.

That survivor is a senior female tabby cat, now named Mirage.

“Mirage, who Best Friends staff veterinarians estimate to be 12 years old, was found in a black soft-sided carrier that was dirty and torn, but seemed to have weathered the fall fairly well,” said Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab.

The bodies of Matthew Nannen, 45, and Bailee Crane, 58, were recovered Tuesday after they were found an estimated 380 feet below Inspiration Point, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Bryce Canyon park rangers and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew helped to recover the bodies.

Sheriff’s spokesman Wade Mathews said investigators are not exactly sure when Nannen and Crane fell, but they have narrowed it down to some point between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A Best Friends Animal Sanctuary employee shows the soft-sided carrier Mirage was in when she fell with her owners from an edge at Bryce Canyon National Park this week. The owners, a man and a woman, died from the fall, but the cat survived.

Mirage was initially brought to Pawz Dogs boarding facility in Panguitch after the fall, and on Wednesday, the Garfield County sheriff contacted Best Friends Animal Sanctuary to help. Best Friends veterinary staff traveled nearly 70 miles to the Kanab sanctuary’s on-site medical clinic to administer care.

“She was matted and a bit sore but friendly upon examination, as well as drinking and eating on her own. Bloodwork came back normal, but staff is waiting for additional X-rays to determine if Mirage suffered broken ribs or any additional injuries,” said the statement.

