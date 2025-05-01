Portions of the Wasatch Front felt a 4.2-magnitude earthquake in Thursday's early morning hours.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicenter was 3 kilometers west of Independence, Wasatch County, at approximately 12:11 a.m.

The survey’s “Did You Feel It?” map shows most people reported weak and light shaking. Additionally, the United States Geological Survey reported that the minimum distance shock waves traveled was about 30 kilometers, or over 18 miles.

At this point, there has been no reported damage or injuries due to the earthquake.

This story may be updated.