A change made to the Utah newborn safe haven law went into effect Wednesday, allowing more parents a way to safely give up custody of their baby, no questions asked.

The original law, passed in 2001 by former Sen. Patrice Arent, limited the age of newborns that can be surrendered under the law to 30 days or younger.

This year, the state Legislature passed SB57, that changes the age of newborns that can be surrendered under the law to 90 days (three months) and younger.

“The law exists to protect infants, help birth parents, and to find loving homes for the newborns. By expanding the age to 90 days old or younger, more babies in Utah will have the chance to live safe and happy lives,” said Arent who now serves as the chair of the Newborn Safe Haven advisory board.

Under the law, parents or a parent’s designee can give up custody of their newborn at any hospital in the state.

“The baby will receive the care they need in a forever home. No names, blame, or shame — only love and support," according to a release from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

Since the safe haven law passed in 2001, an average of at least two babies have been surrendered every year in the Beehive State.

“The intent of that bill was to help protect newborns from injury or death by providing a safe place (hospitals) for them and allow the identity of the person who gives up the baby to remain anonymous,” the release said.

The expansion of the age to 3 months and younger will allow more babies to safely be surrendered and will help increase awareness of the law and that option for parents.

After the newborn is surrendered to a hospital, they are examined by medical professionals and then placed for adoption through the Division of Child and Family Services.

For more information about the safe haven law, visit utahsafehaven.org