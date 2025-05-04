An estimated 1 in 5 children has a learning difference that makes it difficult to read, write and spell.

Dyslexia, which makes reading and language-related tasks harder, is the most common learning disorder. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it often gets attention when children start learning to read, but it isn’t always detected early. Without early diagnosis, many children struggle with reading problems throughout school and into adulthood.

But it is treatable and doesn’t have to stand in the way of success.

What is a learning disorder?

A learning disorder is present when the brain takes in and works with information in a way that is not typical. It keeps a person from learning a skill and using it well. People with learning disorders by and large have average or above-average intelligence. So, there’s a gap between their expected skills, based on age and intelligence, and how they do in school, per the Mayo Clinic.

Those challenges are not due to other conditions such as vision or hearing problems. There are no cures for learning disorders and they are lifelong, but there are ways to help manage them.

Dyslexia, which mainly affects reading and spelling, is the most common learning disorder, impacting an estimated 5% to 15% of people in the U.S. Those with dyslexia often have trouble decoding words, spelling and reading fluently. It is caused by differences in brain development and function, and often runs in families.

Dysgraphia affects writing skills, causing people to write slowly, have messy handwriting or struggle with spelling because forming letters is difficult. It is often a result of trouble with motor skills, not intelligence.

Dyscalculia makes it difficult for people to understand and work with numbers, from simple tasks like counting money to more complex ones such as solving algebra problems.

Students work on coursework at Crescent Elementary School in Sandy on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

What causes dyslexia?

The exact cause of dyslexia isn’t clear, but some clues hint at why it happens.

Genetics . Dyslexia is highly genetic and runs in families. A child with one parent with dyslexia has a 30% to 50% chance of inheriting it. Genetic conditions like Down syndrome can also make dyslexia more likely.

. Dyslexia is highly genetic and runs in families. A child with one parent with dyslexia has a 30% to 50% chance of inheriting it. Genetic conditions like Down syndrome can also make dyslexia more likely. Differences in brain development and function . If you have dyslexia, you’re neurodivergent. That means your brain formed or works differently than expected. Research shows people with dyslexia have differences in brain structure, function and chemistry.

. If you have dyslexia, you’re neurodivergent. That means your brain formed or works differently than expected. Research shows people with dyslexia have differences in brain structure, function and chemistry. Disruptions in brain development and function. Infections, toxic exposures and other events can disrupt fetal development and increase the odds of later development of dyslexia.

Signs and symptoms

Difficulty spelling simple words

Trouble learning the names of letters

Problems telling apart letters with similar shapes, such as “d” and “b” or “p” and “q”

Trouble rhyming

Reluctance to read aloud in class

Trouble sounding out new words

Trouble associating sounds with letters or parts of words

Trouble learning how sounds go together

Mixing up the position of sounds in a word

What to do

If you suspect your child has a learning disability, Understood, a nonprofit that provides resources for people with learning and thinking differences, has some things you can do:

Observe and document: Keep track of specific challenges your child is facing, such as difficulty with reading, writing or math. Note any patterns or situations where these difficulties occur. Talk to your child’s teacher: Share your observations with your child’s teacher and ask if they have noticed similar issues. Teachers can provide valuable insights and may suggest strategies to try in the classroom. Request an evaluation: You can request a formal evaluation from your child’s school to determine if the child has a learning disability. This evaluation is usually conducted by a team of professionals and can help identify specific areas of need. Seek professional help: Consider consulting with a specialist, such as a psychologist or educational therapist, who can provide a more in-depth assessment and recommend interventions. Explore support options: If your child is diagnosed with a learning disability, work with the school to develop an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or 504 Plan that outlines specific accommodations and support. Educate yourself and your child: Learn more about the specific learning disability and talk to your child about it in a supportive way. Understanding their challenges can help them feel more confident and motivated.

Treatment options

Dyslexia: Kids with dyslexia benefit from specialized reading instruction, such as the Orton-Gillingham approach, which uses multisensory techniques, per Understood. Schools can provide accommodations like extra time on tests and assistive technology like text-to-speech software. At home, parents can use multisensory techniques and talk openly with their child about dyslexia to help them understand and manage their challenges.

Dyscalculia: While there are no formal programs like those for dyslexia, multisensory instruction can help kids understand math concepts. Schools might provide accommodations like extended time on tests and the use of calculators. Assistive technology tools, such as graphing tools and math apps, can also be helpful.

Dysgraphia: There are specific teaching strategies to help with writing challenges, such as using graphic organizers and explicit instruction on writing rules. Assistive technology, like keyboarding tools, can help kids with dysgraphia. Occupational therapy can improve handwriting and fine motor skills, while educational therapy can teach strategies to manage writing tasks.