A man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Salt Lake City has been charged with automobile homicide.

A Millcreek man with a very lengthy arrest record has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian while driving impaired and then driving away.

Steven Ray Weathers, 61, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with automobile homicide and theft, second-degree felonies; failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle and driving on a denied license, class C misdemeanors.

On May 2 at about 1:10 a.m., Paul Sagers III, 41, was crossing 400 South near 200 East when he was hit by a Jeep traveling with no headlights on, according to charging documents.

“The Jeep did not slow down and continued to flee the scene eastbound,” the charges state.

About 45 minutes later, the Jeep was located in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s, 634 E. 400 South. Weathers, who was still in the vehicle, was arrested.

“Officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Weathers and observed that he had urinated himself, and that he slurred his words and was unable to stand without assistance. Weathers stated that he had been driving the vehicle for the past hour and that he didn’t know what was going on,” charging documents state.

An open beer can was in the center console, with other unopened beers in the vehicle. There was also damage to the vehicle consistent with it having hit a person, according to the charges. A preliminary toxicology report showed Weathers’ blood-alcohol level was 0.188%, or more than three times the legal limit in Utah.

Investigators also learned the Jeep that Weathers was driving was reported as stolen by his cousin, the charges state. It was determined that he took his cousin’s vehicle without permission.

Prosecutors also noted in their charges that Weathers “has 114 prior arrests with 53 convictions evincing an unwillingness to be compliant with the law.”

Court records show Weathers’ lengthy criminal history consists of numerous theft and intoxication charges dating back to 1988.

“While we respect every person’s right to due process, this case underscores the importance of a justice system that can address repeat offenders in a way that protects the community and promotes accountability,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said Friday.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department will continue to work closely with the district attorney’s office, the courts, policymakers, and community service organizations to strengthen public safety at every level,” the chief said. “I offer my sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends. No one should have to experience the pain of losing a loved one in such a tragic and senseless way.”