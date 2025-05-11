Elaine Hatch and Sen. Orrin Hatch laugh as Michael McLean performs at the 24th annual Conference for Seniors in Salt Lake City on Aug. 29, 2011. Elaine Hatch died Saturday at age 91, according to a statement from the Hatch Foundation.

Elaine Hansen Hatch, the wife of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch, died Saturday at age 91.

Hatch died surrounded by family, according to a statement from the Hatch Foundation.

“Elaine was the consummate mother and grandmother of the Hatch family. She was the steady foundation, the quiet strength behind Senator Hatch’s decades of public service, and a source of warmth and kindness to all who knew her,” said Matt Sandgren, executive director of the Hatch Foundation. “Our hearts are with the Hatch family as we honor the remarkable life she lived.”

Elaine Sharon Hansen Hatch was born on Sept. 27, 1933, in Newton, in Cache County. She graduated from Brigham Young University, where she met her husband, future Sen. Orrin Hatch, according to her obituary. Her favorite career was being a mother.

Despite moving from Utah to Washington, D.C., where Orrin Hatch served for 42 years, she continually focused on her family and church life, the obituary added, calling her “a great ambassador for her faith.”

Elaine Hatch was preceded by her husband in death on April 23, 2022. The Hatches are survived by their six children: Brent, Marcia, Scott, Kimberly, Alysa, and Jess, along with 23 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren, with two more coming soon, the obituary said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.