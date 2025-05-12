KEY POINTS Old Velvet Mine Utah may be reopened to help the U.S. military.

The U.S. Department of Interior announced Monday it will conduct an expedited review for jump-starting a mining operation in San Juan County.

The critical minerals, such as vanadium, are used in all sorts of military applications, including the fighter jets Utah residents may see in the sky.

The U.S. Department of Interior is hoping to turn an old mine in a remote area in San Juan County into a new mine that will aid in building fighter jets.

On Monday, the agency announced it is expediting the review of what it says is a “major energy project” to mine for critical minerals in an astounding time frame of 14 days.

“The expedited mining project review represents exactly the kind of decisive action we need to secure our energy future. By cutting needless delays, we’re supporting good-paying American jobs while strengthening our national security and putting the country on a path to true energy independence,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

The proposed operation would mine uranium and vanadium at what was once the old Velvet Mine to capture what was once left idled.

If approved, the Velvet-Wood mine project in San Juan would produce uranium and vanadium by accessing the old Velvet Mine workings and developing the Velvet-Wood mineralization.

The Thunderbirds perform during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Why are uranium and vanadium so important?

The agency says commercial uses of uranium include fuel for civilian nuclear reactors, as well as various uses in medical applications. Uranium is also used for fuel in U.S. Navy nuclear reactors, such as on the Virginia-class attack submarine, and in the production of tritium, which is required for nuclear weapons.

Additionally, vanadium has important uses, namely as a strengthening agent in steel production. It is also used in titanium aerospace alloys in both commercial and military aircraft — think of those fighter jets and defense.

“Top Gun” came out in 1986, a wildly popular movie showcasing the talent of the U.S. military. It was resurrected in 2022, with a continuation of the story starring Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

While it may seem like it is all about glamour, the reality is the United States needs these materials.

According to the agency, this new mine which is old would result in three acres of new surface disturbance given the proposed underground mining plan and the existing surface disturbance from the old Velvet mine.

Anfield Resources is the company involved in the project. It also owns the Shootaring Canyon uranium mill in Utah, which the company intends to restart. That mill would convert uranium ore into uranium concentrate.

“Today’s actions will greatly accelerate the permitting review of the Velvet-Wood,” said Adam Suess, acting assistant secretary for land and minerals management with the Bureau of Land Management.

“By fast-tracking the review process for the project, we are driving American energy dominance and ensuring our nation’s energy security,” he added in a press release.