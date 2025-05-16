Students attend second grade class at Manti Elementary School in Manti on Monday, March 24, 2025.

KEY POINTS A pair of veteran educators — L. Ben Dalton and Molly L. Hart — selected as finalists for Utah's state superintendent of public instruction.

Next week, the Utah State Board of Education will make its final decision following a public interview process.

The next superintendent will replace Sydnee Dickson, who has served in the post since 2016.

The search for Utah’s next state superintendent of public instruction has been narrowed down to two finalists — both with deep ties to the state’s K-12 public education system.

Following an “extensive search and review process,” a Utah State Board of Education search committee has selected L. Ben Dalton and Molly L. Hart for final consideration for the position.

Once selected, the new superintendent will succeed Sydnee Dickson, who has served as state superintendent for nine years.

Dickson is expected to step away from the job next month.

Who is L. Ben Dalton?

Dalton has served as superintendent of Kane County School District since 2016. He previously served at the helm of the Garfield School District.

A native of Minersville, Beaver County, Dalton has over two decades of experience in public education and was named Utah’s Superintendent of the Year in 2022.

He holds a doctorate in leadership and technology “and has been recognized for his commitment to academic excellence and rural education,” according to a USBE release.

Who is Molly L. Hart?

Hart serves as executive director of Summit Academy, a K-12 charter school with multiple campuses in Salt Lake County.

She has more than 20 years of experience in education — with roles ranging from teacher to principal across multiple states and grade levels.

Hart holds a doctorate in family-community services and has been honored with the Utah PTA Outstanding School Administrator Award and represents District 7 on the USBE.

She is, according to the USBE release, “a strong advocate for student achievement and community engagement.”

How will the next superintendent be selected?

On Wednesday, May 21, Dalton and Hart will participate in a public interview process with the board at the USBE building from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The meeting will be open to the public, who are invited to attend the meeting in person or view it via the USBE livestream channel.

During the meeting, members of the state board will interview each finalist. Following the public interviews, the board will enter a closed executive session “to discuss the character and professional competence of the candidates,” according to the USBE release.

The USBE anticipates then returning to open session directly after the executive session to announce its selection for Utah’s next state superintendent of public instruction that same evening.

Bidding farewell to Superintendent Dickson

Dickson announced last January that she was stepping down from her post as state superintendent of public instruction.

A decadeslong educator, Dickson was tapped as one of the five state superintendents in 2016 after working at the state’s education office since 2007.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the students, educators, and families of Utah,” she said in a statement announcing her decision to end her tenure.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished together to improve educational outcomes and opportunities for all children.”

During her tenure, Dickson played a key role in creating the state’s Portrait of a Graduate program to prepare students for success later on in life. She also helped oversee the state’s expansion of full-day kindergarten, technology enhancements in schools and dual language immersion programs.

An inflection point in American education

Whichever candidate is selected to be Utah’s new state superintendent of public instruction will assume the job at a moment of historic disruption in the country’s educational system.

In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking the elimination of the Department of Education — saying “we want to return our students to the states.”

More than 108,000 Utah K-12 students benefit from federal funds allocated by the DOE, including Title I money.

Many worry that the upheaval of the DOE would harm kids from disadvantaged homes and communities whose schools receive allotments from the federal agency.

In an op-ed, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox countered that Utah has a “long track record of investing in education” — including supporting low-income schools.

“But we could do it with more flexibility, less bureaucracy, and greater accountability to Utah families — not Washington regulators.”

The National School Lunch Program, which reimburses Utah schools and other states for students receiving free or reduced school meals, is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture — not the DOE.