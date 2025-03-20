The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education, March 12, 2025, in Washington. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday morning seeking the elimination of the Education Department.

The president has called the 46-year-old federal agency "a big con job."

Shutting down the Department of Education would require an act of Congress.

There have been plenty of surprises out of the White House since Donald Trump reclaimed the presidency in January.

But Trump’s apparent plans to sign on Thursday afternoon an executive order to shutter the U.S. Department of Education isn’t one of them.

Karoline Leavitt, the president’s press secretary, posted early Thursday on X (formerly Twitter):

“HAPPENING TODAY AT 4PM ET! Trump to sign order Thursday aimed at eliminating education department.”

Long before he was reelected, presidential candidate Trump pledged to scrap the 46-year-old federal agency, saying “we will move everything back to the states where it belongs.”

And after his inauguration, Trump called the DOE “a big con job” — adding that he wanted newly confirmed Education Secretary Linda McMahon “to put herself out of a job.”

Earlier this week, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox threw his support behind Trump’s actions against the DOE, writing in an op-ed that “education is, and always has been, a state and local responsibility.”

The Department of Education won’t go away solely with Trump’s executive order signature. That’s up to Congress to ultimately decide.

But Thursday’s announcement marked a historic moment in the American education system as the country’s chief executive leader formally moved to eliminate a high-profile element of his administration.

Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, arrives for a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. | Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

Today’s DOE: A shell of a federal agency

Even before Thursday’s executive order, DOE operations had been severely diminished by the Trump administration.

Roughly half the people who were working at the agency when the president took office just over 60 days ago are now, or soon will be, former employees.

Last week, McMahon announced layoffs of over 1,300 DOE employees. Add that figure to the number of department workers who left in recent weeks through buyout offers or were terminated because they were probationary employees — and the department’s staff is now roughly 50% of its previous 4,100.

The employees who received last week’s pink slips were expected be placed on administrative leave beginning Thursday.

News out of the DOE in recent weeks has not been limited to layoffs and anticipated executive orders.

Last week, the University of Utah and 44 other higher education institutions were told they were being investigated by the Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights for allegedly using “racial preferences and stereotypes” in education programs and activities.

That followed news of another DOE investigation involving 60 colleges or universities accused of “antisemitic discrimination and harassment.”

How will K-12 and higher education be impacted?

If Congress ultimately eliminates the DOE, it won’t have a direct effect on what’s being taught in Utah classrooms — or anywhere else in the country. That’s because student curriculum is already determined by local schools and districts.

But the agency does play a significant financial role in both higher and secondary education.

In higher education, the Education Department oversees the Free Application for Student Aid, or FAFSA, and the massive federal student loan and grant programs (the federal direct student loans program has a portfolio of outstanding loans totaling well over $1 trillion).

Recently, some student loan borrowers are seeing their payments skyrocket amid changes to the Education Department, Newsweek reported.

Trump has updated the department’s income-driven federal student loan repayment programs, causing some borrowers to see their monthly payments rise to anywhere from $500 to $5,000.

Earlier this month, Trump said that the Education Department’s student loan portfolio would be moved if the department is ever fully eliminated by Congress.

“What we’re currently seeing is the worst-case scenario for student loan borrowers,” Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, told Newsweek

“Not only are the plans introduced in recent years that provided additional student loan repayment and forgiveness options going away, but much of the staff that oversaw these programs and were able to provide assistance to these borrowers have been let go.”

The department’s largest K-12 role is overseeing implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act, which requires states to monitor their schools’ progress and intervene in poorly performing schools in exchange for federal money, including funding from Title I, an $18.4 billion program, according to Education Week.

The DOE also administers the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act — a $14.2 billion program that helps schools pay for special education services for students with disabilities.

And, as The Washington Post reported, the agency is charged with enforcing civil rights laws that bar discrimination in federally funded schools on the basis of race, sex and other factors.

In 2020-21, the most recent year for which federal data is available, the federal government picked up the tab for 10.6% of the nation’s spending on public schools — and that share was elevated due to the infusion of COVID-19-relief funds, Education Week reported. Conservatives argue the money should be sent back to the states so they can decide how to spend it.

More than 108,000 Utah K-12 students benefit from federal funds allocated by the Department of Education, including Title I money.

Officials at the Utah State Board of Education have said they are waiting to see developments out of Washington, D.C. before articulating a response to a possible DOE overhaul.

Many worry that the upheaval of the DOE would harm kids from disadvantaged homes and communities whose schools receive allotments from the federal agency.

But in his recent op-ed, Cox countered that Utah has a “long track record of investing in education” — including supporting low-income schools.

“But we could do it with more flexibility, less bureaucracy, and greater accountability to Utah families — not Washington regulators.”

The National School Lunch Program, which reimburses Utah schools and other states for students receiving free or reduced school meals, is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture — not the DOE.

What’s next for the DOE?

Republicans have talked about closing the Education Department for decades, saying it wastes taxpayer money and inserts the federal government into decisions that should fall to states and schools, The Associated Press reported.

The idea has gained popularity recently as conservative parents’ groups demand more authority over their children’s schooling.

In his platform, Trump promised to close the department “and send it back to the states, where it belongs.” Trump has cast the department as a hotbed of “radicals, zealots and Marxists” who overextend their reach through guidance and regulation, the AP report added.

There remain doubts about the political popularity of eliminating the DOE, according to The Associated Press.

The House considered an amendment to close the agency in 2023, but 60 Republicans joined Democrats in opposing it.

During Trump’s first term, former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos sought to dramatically reduce the agency’s budget and asked Congress to bundle all K-12 funding into block grants that give states more flexibility in how they spend federal money. It was rejected, with pushback from some Republicans.