The front page of the Deseret News sports section on May 19, 1971, as players and fans reveled in the Utah Stars' ABA championship.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On May 18, 1971, Utahns were treated to their first professional championship when the Utah Stars defeated the Kentucky Colonels in the seventh game of the American Basketball Association championship series at the Salt Palace.

Ah, the ABA. The red, white and blue basketball. The zany promotions. The 3-pointers. The Salt Palace.

Some fans even remember the the Utah jingle: “Here come the Stars, here come the Stars.”

For the 30th anniversary of the Stars’ ABA title, the Deseret News game story that appeared May 19, 1971, written by Dan Pattison, was reprinted. Here is part of that story. Pattison, the only Stars beat writer the Deseret News had, died in 2001:

Stars 131, Colonels 121

“The greatest sports story that the state of Utah has known unfolded in the Salt Palace arena and the Utah Stars’ dressing room Tuesday night.

“It was the locker room of champions. It was the Utah Stars’ locker room.

“Amid the bedlam of a champaigne shower, the Stars were crowned American Basketball Association Champions, ousting Kentucky, 131-121, Tuesday night before 13,260 fans (700 fans above capacity, 12,224), who jumped into hysteria with :37 remaining in the game.

“It was a ‘Miracle on West Temple Street.’”

Utah’s stars included Zelmo Beaty and Willie Wise.

But there also was Red Robbins, Ron Boone, Merv Jackson, Dick Nemelka, George Stone, Rod McDonald and Glen Combs. My favorite player was Mike Butler.

Hall of Famer Bill Sharman was the coach. The team was owned by Bill Daniels and the Stars packed the Salt Palace.

