The Utah Board of Higher Education announced Thursday a new committee of board members, trustees, faculty and students has been formed to select the next president of Utah State University.

The new committee will be responsible for identifying potential candidates who will “advance the university’s unique mission as Utah’s land- and space-grant institution, with a strong emphasis on student-centered education, research and community engagement,” according to a statement from the Utah System of Higher Education. They will also review applications and conduct interviews for the position before recommending their top three candidates to the Utah Board of Higher Education, which will select the new university president.

The nine-person committee is co-chaired by Steve Neeleman, Board of Higher Education vice chairman, and David Huntsman, USU trustee. Board of Higher Education member Cydni Tetro and USU trustee Clark Whitworth also represent their boards as members of the search committee. Several members of the university’s faculty were also named committee members, including Interim Dean and Faculty Senate President Grant Cardon, Senior Vice President for Marketing and Communications Bill Plate and Staff Association Vice President Elisa Taylor.

“This search committee brings together a broad cross-section of voices from the Utah State community,” said Neeleman in a statement. “We’re committed to finding a leader whose vision and values align with the spirit of Utah State and can champion its mission of learning, discovery and service for the success of all students who attend.”

Matthew Richey, the 2024-25 USU student body president, joined the committee as a student representative, and Laurel Cannon Alder, former USU trustee and alumni association president, was selected as a voice for community members and university alumni.

New higher education hiring amendments passed in the 2025 legislative session require that the search committee work in closed, confidential meetings to protect candidate privacy and potentially entice a more competitive pool of candidates in the hiring process. After the committee submits its top candidates, the Board of Higher Education will be required to make the final candidate selection in an open and public meeting.

“I am honored to serve the Aggie community in this capacity,” Huntsman said. “This is a critical time for Utah State, and we are committed to finding the best person to lead USU and position the university to meet both the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

The Presidential Search Committee plans to work with national executive search firm AGB Search to approve a position announcement seeking nominees and applicants in the coming weeks.

Former USU President Elizabeth Cantwell resigned and announced her new position as president of Washington State University in February. Alan L. Smith was named as the university’s interim president shortly after and plans to return to his position as dean of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services when the new president is selected.

Updates on the search and community engagement opportunities will be uploaded to the Presidential Search Committee webpage as they become available. Students and community members can share suggestions or feedback about the search by emailing the committee or submitting an anonymous comment on the Utah System of Higher Education website.